The ground breaking ceremony has taken place at a new build to rent neighbourhood in Leith.

The Dockside scheme will supply at least 338 new rental homes in four blocks surrounded by an acre of new public realm.

During construction at least 60 local jobs will be created and the developers estimate that there will be around £2 million of socio-economic benefits in the area.

The waterfront scheme designed by 3DReid Architects, will have panoramic views and resident amenity space including rooftop lounge and dining, co-working areas, and a fitness centre. The open space includes pocket parks and a publicly accessible boardwalk created to connect the Albert Docks, the historic industrial Docklands in the North of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping, dining and leisure hub located adjacent to the development.

Those taking part in the ceremony included Council Leader, Cllr Cammy Day and Depute Lord Provost Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron.

Cllr Day, said: “Access to high-quality and sustainable rental housing is vital for Edinburgh’s continued economic growth, and Dockside, once completed, will deliver this much-need supply. By helping address the housing shortage in the area, the project will offer long-lasting benefits to the local economy and community.”

Lee Hawkins, Construction Director, Goodstone Living, said: “We are proud that this will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable housing developments. Operational carbon will be reduced by more than 50% through a series of pioneering technologies including the provision of an air-sourced heat pump in every apartment.

Construction starting at Dockside is a major milestone for Goodstone Living. It marks the beginning of our portfolio-build out, where we will deliver and operate highly sustainable, accessible rental communities across the UK.”

Shane McCullagh, Contracts Director at McAleer & Rushe said: “We are excited to mark breaking ground of the ‘Dockside’ development as a key step forward in bringing homes, jobs and public realm space to Leith.

“McAleer & Rushe have an exemplary track record in the delivery of residential homes, particularly Build-to-Rent schemes, throughout the UK. Coupled with Goodstone’s forward-thinking vision to lead from the front in sustainable development, we are confident that ‘Dockside’ will provide a positive lasting impact for the local area, both during construction and once completed.”

Like this: Like Loading...