The ground breaking ceremony has taken place at a new build to rent neighbourhood in Leith.
The Dockside scheme will supply at least 338 new rental homes in four blocks surrounded by an acre of new public realm.
During construction at least 60 local jobs will be created and the developers estimate that there will be around £2 million of socio-economic benefits in the area.
The waterfront scheme designed by 3DReid Architects, will have panoramic views and resident amenity space including rooftop lounge and dining, co-working areas, and a fitness centre. The open space includes pocket parks and a publicly accessible boardwalk created to connect the Albert Docks, the historic industrial Docklands in the North of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping, dining and leisure hub located adjacent to the development.
Those taking part in the ceremony included Council Leader, Cllr Cammy Day and Depute Lord Provost Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron.
Cllr Day, said: “Access to high-quality and sustainable rental housing is vital for Edinburgh’s continued economic growth, and Dockside, once completed, will deliver this much-need supply. By helping address the housing shortage in the area, the project will offer long-lasting benefits to the local economy and community.”
Lee Hawkins, Construction Director, Goodstone Living, said: “We are proud that this will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable housing developments. Operational carbon will be reduced by more than 50% through a series of pioneering technologies including the provision of an air-sourced heat pump in every apartment.
Construction starting at Dockside is a major milestone for Goodstone Living. It marks the beginning of our portfolio-build out, where we will deliver and operate highly sustainable, accessible rental communities across the UK.”
Shane McCullagh, Contracts Director at McAleer & Rushe said: “We are excited to mark breaking ground of the ‘Dockside’ development as a key step forward in bringing homes, jobs and public realm space to Leith.
“McAleer & Rushe have an exemplary track record in the delivery of residential homes, particularly Build-to-Rent schemes, throughout the UK. Coupled with Goodstone’s forward-thinking vision to lead from the front in sustainable development, we are confident that ‘Dockside’ will provide a positive lasting impact for the local area, both during construction and once completed.”
TikTok star to join indie bookshop for feline fundraising event
Independent bookshop Night Owl Books will hold a feline- themed fundraising event with author and TikTok star Alex Howard in support of Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home in June. Alex Howard will be visiting East Linton on 19 June to celebrate the launch of The Ghost Cat, which will be released by Edinburgh-based publisher Black…
Continue Reading TikTok star to join indie bookshop for feline fundraising event
Join in the Teafest this May
Three Scots-based supporters of one of the country’s oldest healthcare charities have combined to launch EMMS International’s Teafest on 21 May. Chef Tony Singh, Malawi netball captain, footballer Towera Vinkhumbo, and Sharmili Lama of the Nepal Scotland Association are supporting EMMS International’s bid to raise vital funds for life-changing and life-saving projects in the three…
Five things you need to know today
Jawbones no more The council is to bin the Jawbone Arch which for so long formed the gateway to The Meadows on its southern perimeter. The latest news about the ill-fated landmark removed some nine years ago is that the jawbones will be scrapped. Nowhere has been found which is suitable to re-erect them, and…
Pensioners advised to claim Pension Credit soon
Claim Pension Credit by 19 May to get extra £301 payment. Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry, KC, MP and charity, Age Scotland are reminding pensioners with incomes of less than £200 per week to apply for Pension Credit before 19 May. The pension credit will add to their pension payment and ensure they receive the…
Continue Reading Pensioners advised to claim Pension Credit soon
SNJO unites East and West at the Queen’s Hall
The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra unites Orient with Occident and a 2000-year-old musical tradition with contemporary improvisation in World of the Gods at the Queen’s Hall on Sunday 28 May. Composed by SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith, and incorporating traditional Japanese melodies, World of the Gods was first performed in 2010 and brings the orchestra…
Continue Reading SNJO unites East and West at the Queen’s Hall
Actions speak louder than headlines this Europe Day
Today on Europe Day 2023 Angus Robertson Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution External Affairs and Culture, addressed The Scottish Parliament. He said: “The difficult reality is that Scotland, while it is part of a UK that is not part of the EU, cannot ensure alignment with the EU in all cases. We must align where we…
Continue Reading Actions speak louder than headlines this Europe Day