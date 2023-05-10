Three Scots-based supporters of one of the country’s oldest healthcare charities have combined to launch EMMS International’s Teafest on 21 May.
Chef Tony Singh, Malawi netball captain, footballer Towera Vinkhumbo, and Sharmili Lama of the Nepal Scotland Association are supporting EMMS International’s bid to raise vital funds for life-changing and life-saving projects in the three countries.
And everyone can join in by putting on a Teafest to raise funds to invest in projects like the ground breaking palliative care programme in Nepal, a post-disaster humanitarian intervention in Malawi and a bold vision to build a new nursing college with a hall of residence in Bihar to support and encourage young women and girls in India to work in professional healthcare.
EMMS have created an online resource for teafest organisers to follow recipes to create snacks from the three beneficiary countries and learn how to make tea unique to each.
Singh, who lives in Edinburgh, said: “As an EMMS ambassador, I’m aware of the importance of their work and would encourage people to host a Teafest event on May 21. It’s a great way to have fun with friends and family, while helping to support the charity’s incredibly worthy project.”
Glasgow-based Vinkhumbo added: “The recent cholera outbreak in Malawi and EMMS’ instant reaction to ensure clean water could reach as many people as possible there made it obvious to me that the charity’s work is so important. Teafest is a fun way to ensure that work can happen.”
Euan McIntyre, fundraiser for EMMS International, said: “We hope Teafest will bring people together and allow them to experience food and drink from different cultures while raising funds for our charity’s vital work in India, Nepal and Malawi.
“Teafest participants can register today to host an EMMS International Teafest at their home, work, church, school, or club to raise urgently needed funds to support our charity’s vital programmes. We would appreciate any support helping us bring access to healthcare to hard-to-reach places, supply water in rural health centres, and train vulnerable women and girls as tomorrow’s doctors and nurses.
“You can choose the country where you’ll have a cuppa – Malawi, India or Nepal – and download your fundraising pack to get started. Although we are encouraging people to hold a Teafest to mark International Tea Day on May 21, you can hold a Teafest any time that suits you and your group.”
Click on emms.org/tea-fest-signup for recipes.
