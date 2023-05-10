Jawbones no more

The council is to bin the Jawbone Arch which for so long formed the gateway to The Meadows on its southern perimeter.

The latest news about the ill-fated landmark removed some nine years ago is that the jawbones will be scrapped. Nowhere has been found which is suitable to re-erect them, and the challenges of setting the ancient bones in a safe armature are proving too difficult to overcome.

The decision will not be made until August when councillors will be presented with a more detailed report and also offered potential funding sources for a bronze cast replica. Council Officers will also talk with Edinburgh World Heritage and Friends of the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links before making the decision to get rid of the structure which dates from 1886.

The four whale jawbones were part of a display on the Orkney and Fair Isle Knitters’ stall at the International Exhibition of 1886. It was the following year that the bones were gifted to the city and used to form an archway.

The Jawbone Arch The Meadows Photo © Lisa Jarvis (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Learn BSL on a free course

Southside Community Centre is celebrating the rejuvenation of their garden and continuing their passion for community by running a free six week long course which will be garden inspired. The course runs from 19 May to 23 June from 10am to 12pm.

The course will be run by Tania Allen a local deaf zoologist who is completing her Master’s with research into compiling a sign language dictionary for scientific terms.

Reserve a place by email: thanhlan.gluckman@gmail.com

Be a Chorister afternoon

If you have a child who loves singing then there is a free event this Friday when children and their parents can find out what it is like to be part of the choir at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Palmerston Place. The young people in the choir are pupils at St Mary’s Music School near the cathedral. Any children in P4 and P5 may join them for the afternoon to sing.

There are limited places: if you are unsuccessful this time, you will be added to the school’s waiting list for the next event.

Registration is open here: https://forms.gle/PcF9avhza8M1aF9v5 or click on the poster below.

New minibus

The Pilton Equalities Project has a new minibus. The project works with older people and other vulnerable adults in North Edinburgh helping them to participate actively in the community which encouraging independence and reducing isolation. Community transport is at the heart of their activity.

