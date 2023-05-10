Jawbones no more
The council is to bin the Jawbone Arch which for so long formed the gateway to The Meadows on its southern perimeter.
The latest news about the ill-fated landmark removed some nine years ago is that the jawbones will be scrapped. Nowhere has been found which is suitable to re-erect them, and the challenges of setting the ancient bones in a safe armature are proving too difficult to overcome.
The decision will not be made until August when councillors will be presented with a more detailed report and also offered potential funding sources for a bronze cast replica. Council Officers will also talk with Edinburgh World Heritage and Friends of the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links before making the decision to get rid of the structure which dates from 1886.
The four whale jawbones were part of a display on the Orkney and Fair Isle Knitters’ stall at the International Exhibition of 1886. It was the following year that the bones were gifted to the city and used to form an archway.
Learn BSL on a free course
Southside Community Centre is celebrating the rejuvenation of their garden and continuing their passion for community by running a free six week long course which will be garden inspired. The course runs from 19 May to 23 June from 10am to 12pm.
The course will be run by Tania Allen a local deaf zoologist who is completing her Master’s with research into compiling a sign language dictionary for scientific terms.
Reserve a place by email: thanhlan.gluckman@gmail.com
Be a Chorister afternoon
If you have a child who loves singing then there is a free event this Friday when children and their parents can find out what it is like to be part of the choir at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Palmerston Place. The young people in the choir are pupils at St Mary’s Music School near the cathedral. Any children in P4 and P5 may join them for the afternoon to sing.
There are limited places: if you are unsuccessful this time, you will be added to the school’s waiting list for the next event.
Registration is open here: https://forms.gle/PcF9avhza8M1aF9v5 or click on the poster below.
New minibus
The Pilton Equalities Project has a new minibus. The project works with older people and other vulnerable adults in North Edinburgh helping them to participate actively in the community which encouraging independence and reducing isolation. Community transport is at the heart of their activity.
Pensioners advised to claim Pension Credit soon
Claim Pension Credit by 19 May to get extra £301 payment. Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry, KC, MP and charity, Age Scotland are reminding pensioners with incomes of less than £200 per week to apply for Pension Credit before 19 May. The pension credit will add to their pension payment and ensure they receive the…
SNJO unites East and West at the Queen’s Hall
The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra unites Orient with Occident and a 2000-year-old musical tradition with contemporary improvisation in World of the Gods at the Queen’s Hall on Sunday 28 May. Composed by SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith, and incorporating traditional Japanese melodies, World of the Gods was first performed in 2010 and brings the orchestra…
Actions speak louder than headlines this Europe Day
Today on Europe Day 2023 Angus Robertson Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution External Affairs and Culture, addressed The Scottish Parliament. He said: “The difficult reality is that Scotland, while it is part of a UK that is not part of the EU, cannot ensure alignment with the EU in all cases. We must align where we…
Scottish framework success for Edinburgh company
Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman, who have their HQ in Edinburgh, is celebrating winning business in Scotland valued at over £180 million. The firm has secured places on frameworks for Scotland Excel (£100m), Wheatley Housing Group (£55m), the Scottish Police Authority (£20m) and the Scottish Procurement Alliance (£10m). Frameworks are contractual devices which help public…
Open Studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount
On 20 and 21 May there will be an open studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount. This is home to more than 30 artists who produce fine art, paintings, ceramics, illustrations, animations, mosaics, fashion, textiles and photography. Everyone is invited to see the range of work that they produce and browse the art…
Death of Lady Anne Farmer announced
In a notice in The Telegraph, the death has been announced of Lady Anne Farmer, wife of Sir Tom for more than 50 years. Lady Anne died on 1 May at home in Edinburgh. She and Tom were inseparable, and he told me and many others that he knew her first because she lived in…