Hibernian FC has confirmed its retained list of players following the conclusion of the 2022/23 cinch Premiership season, but there is one more to add to this list with speculation that Millwall are still keen to sign Kevin Nisbet.
Certainly three members of the Club’s First Team squad will leave this summer.
Aiden McGeady, the experienced winger, made 14 appearances for the Club and set up two goals.
McGeady said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”
This summer also ends Kevin Dabrowski’s six-year spell with the Club. The now 24-year-old goalkeeper progressed through Hibs’ youth ranks and made seven First Team appearances.
“Hibs will always mean a lot to me,” said Kevin. “I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the Club. I wish everyone at Hibs nothing but the best in the future.”
Finally, Mikey Devlin has also departed the Club. Despite only making one appearance, Mikey’s experience and personality had a huge impact on the dressing room during his short spell.
“I’d like to thank the manager and the staff for building me back up and allowing me to trust my body again,” said Mikey.
“I was going through a challenging time, so I’m so grateful for that. I’d also like to thank the lads for the way they welcomed me in; it was a great dressing room to be a part of.”
Alongside this, Hibernian FC would also like to thank CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, and Mykola Kuharevich who return to their parent clubs. As mentioned by Lee Johnson in the media, the Club are exploring the options to retain some of the loans.
Hibernian FC’s Director of Football Brian McDermott commented: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”
Young forward Ethan Laidlaw has been offered a new deal by the Club. Goalkeeper Tom Carter and full-back Josh McCulloch have left both left the Academy.
Players released
Kevin Dabrowski
Mikey Devlin
Aiden McGeady
Tom Carter
Josh McCulloch
Returns to parent club at end of loan
CJ Egan-Riley
Will Fish
Matthew Hoppe
Mykola Kuharevich
First Team players under contract in 2023/24
David Marshall
Murray Johnson
Lewis Miller
Marijan Čabraja
Paul Hanlon
Chris Cadden
Lewis Stevenson
Rocky Bushiri
Kyle Magennis
Jake Doyle-Hayes
Jair Tavares
Joe Newell
Jimmy Jeggo
Ewan Henderson
Josh Campbell
Martin Boyle
Kevin Nisbet
Harry McKirdy
Elie Youan
Nohan Kenneh
Christian Doidge
Elias Melkersen
Daniel Mackay