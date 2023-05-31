Hibernian FC has confirmed its retained list of players following the conclusion of the 2022/23 cinch Premiership season, but there is one more to add to this list with speculation that Millwall are still keen to sign Kevin Nisbet.

Read more about Kevin Nisbet here.

Certainly three members of the Club’s First Team squad will leave this summer.

Aiden McGeady, the experienced winger, made 14 appearances for the Club and set up two goals.

McGeady said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

This summer also ends Kevin Dabrowski’s six-year spell with the Club. The now 24-year-old goalkeeper progressed through Hibs’ youth ranks and made seven First Team appearances.

“Hibs will always mean a lot to me,” said Kevin. “I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the Club. I wish everyone at Hibs nothing but the best in the future.”

Finally, Mikey Devlin has also departed the Club. Despite only making one appearance, Mikey’s experience and personality had a huge impact on the dressing room during his short spell.

“I’d like to thank the manager and the staff for building me back up and allowing me to trust my body again,” said Mikey.

“I was going through a challenging time, so I’m so grateful for that. I’d also like to thank the lads for the way they welcomed me in; it was a great dressing room to be a part of.”

Mikey Devlin

Alongside this, Hibernian FC would also like to thank CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, and Mykola Kuharevich who return to their parent clubs. As mentioned by Lee Johnson in the media, the Club are exploring the options to retain some of the loans.

Hibernian FC’s Director of Football Brian McDermott commented: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”

Young forward Ethan Laidlaw has been offered a new deal by the Club. Goalkeeper Tom Carter and full-back Josh McCulloch have left both left the Academy.

Conrad Jaden Egan-Riley was on loan to Hibernian FC

Players released

Kevin Dabrowski

Mikey Devlin

Aiden McGeady

Tom Carter

Josh McCulloch

Returns to parent club at end of loan

CJ Egan-Riley

Will Fish

Matthew Hoppe

Mykola Kuharevich

First Team players under contract in 2023/24

David Marshall

Murray Johnson

Lewis Miller

Marijan Čabraja

Paul Hanlon

Chris Cadden

Lewis Stevenson

Rocky Bushiri

Kyle Magennis

Jake Doyle-Hayes

Jair Tavares

Joe Newell

Jimmy Jeggo

Ewan Henderson

Josh Campbell

Martin Boyle

Kevin Nisbet

Harry McKirdy

Elie Youan

Nohan Kenneh

Christian Doidge

Elias Melkersen

Daniel Mackay

cinch Premiership – Hibernian FC v Dundee United FC 2/4/2022. Hibernian play host to Dundee Utd in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: Hibs’ Polish goalkeeper, Kevin Dabrowski, dives in vain as Dundee Utd defender, Ross Graham, heads home in the 10th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Like this: Like Loading...