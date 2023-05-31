Bruce takes us into his and our Backstreets and Badlands.
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street band appeared shortly before 7pm. With a shout out from the Boss of “EDINBURGH” they galloped into a fast-paced No Surrender. Prove It All Night was one from a selection played from his 1978 classic Darkness On The Edge Of Town that almost stole the show early on.
Little Steven Van Zandt brings his evocative backing vocals while rocking a beautiful purple Rickenbacker. A sax break from Jake Clemons hit the spot, and after delivering he followed it by looking over the Boss’s shoulder. Springsteen answered Clemons with a tight, gritty guitar solo. The end coda dynamics between Springsteen and Van Zandt gave us one of many thrilling moments of a what suggest is the best night of the tour so far.
Max Weinberg is a powerhouse behind the kit and a pleasure to watch during Candy’s Room where his booming authority is all over the track. The Celtic boom of Death to My Hometown tells us much about ‘us and them’ and the distance between rich and poor.
There were moments when Springsteen turned Murrayfield into a massive outdoor church throughout The Promised Land or when he spoke about the death of old bandmate and friend George Theiss from 1960s group The Castiles. Before Last Man Standing his words fall like a sermon that touches the hearts of the 67,000-strong audience.
Jake plays a stormer during Kitty’s Back, a beautiful loose rendition of the 1973 cut is delivered in Edinburgh before a memorable cover of The Temptations Nightshift which takes flight during the three-hour set. For the last quarter, we journey with Bruce for a nostalgic trip into the Backstreets and Badlands of his and our past. On the former Roy Bittan, who also provided keys on David Bowie’s Station to Station, is a delight to listen to.
The Boss and Stevie front up together again for a storming version of The Rising. The encore featured a string of big hitters and classics, among them Glory Days where old friends draped their arms over shoulders. Families kissed and hugged during Born To Run and lovers held each other close during Bobby Jean.
Like Bruce, all are aware of the frailties of life while celebrating the joys on this hot summer night in the city that called out those “vanished and gone.” It was Springsteen’s first visit to Edinburgh since the Spring of 1996 for a solo acoustic performance during The Ghost of Tom Joad tour.
He promised not to leave it as long as next time. While rumours abound that this might be the last time, others suggest the Boss is going to keep the show on the road into 2024.
He remains the best there is in the business, it’s hard to think of another contemporary who can blend a sense of the divine with rock n’ roll and working life so poignantly, the connection lingered long into the hot summer night, long after the band had left the stage.
Bruce Springsteen And The E-Street Band Murrayfield Stadium, 30 May 2023
Hidden Door 2023 begins
Hidden Door opened on Wednesday with an ambitious series of immersive performances – Environments – all site specific. The festival organisers think that everyone might spend around 90 minutes in this area before accessing the rest of the entertainment. Music from Porridge Radio, Hot 8 Brass Band, Max Cooper, NiNE8 and Pillow Queens began the…
Questions raised over “indefensible” council salary
At Thursday’s council meeting Cllr Vicky Nicolson has questioned the “indefensible” salary being offered to an interim appointee who will be recruited to Director of Adult Social Care. Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Andrew Kerr, OBE, said that the person taking up the appointment would ‘primarily focus on the delivery and leadership…
Continue Reading Questions raised over “indefensible” council salary
Edinburgh East MP calls for portaloos in Porty
An Edinburgh MP is putting pressure on the city council to pay for portable toilets at Portobello Promenade this summer to avoid beachgoers using ‘alleyways and private gardens’ as open toilets. Tommy Sheppard called for an end to the “awful scenes witnessed by residents and seafront businesses” as a result of a lack of public toilets…
Continue Reading Edinburgh East MP calls for portaloos in Porty
McIlroy one of many golf stars in Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy will return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 13 to 16 with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSOTickets The global star will tee up at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian (pictured) for his eighth appearance in Scotland’s national open after winning his first events of the 2023 season on both sides of…
Continue Reading McIlroy one of many golf stars in Scottish Open
Morgan in for Clan as new owners look to future
Glasgow Clan have confirmed Jason Morgan as the club’s new head coach and head of hockey operations. The 46-year-old native of St John’s, Newfoundland, has previously coached in Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Romania and during his time in Denmark, Morgan coached the Aalborg Pirates during their inaugural Champions Hockey League campaign in 2018/19. The Canadian…
Continue Reading Morgan in for Clan as new owners look to future
Misfiring Monarchs cut two and add one, Bastian Borke
Danish newcomer Bastian Borke has been recruited by misfiring Stellar Monarchs and will make his debut when Glasgow Tigers visit Armadale on Friday, June 9.The 20-year-old is newcomer to British speedway and he is only in his second season of league speedway in his native country but comes with glowing recommendations from both Hans Nielsen…
Continue Reading Misfiring Monarchs cut two and add one, Bastian Borke