The report below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city this week.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

There are temporary traffic lights today on Chesser Avenue which will be in place until Wednesday to allow CityFibre to work on cable ducts.

Traffic lights will be in place on 11 May at Arboretum Avenue for Scottish Water to carry out manhole repairs.

At Liberton High School on Gilmerton Road there will be temporary traffic lights to allow Scottish Water to conduct a mains inspection. There will be 4-way temporary traffic lights at Braid Crescent and Braid Road for OpenReach to carry out some work – but for one day only from 11 to 12 May.

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...