The cast of Carnival Film’s historical period drama, Belgravia, were in the New Town on Tuesday filming the next part of the series based on a book by Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey.
Horses and carriages were clip clopping around the streets while actors worked their way through some scenes. This is not the first time they have filmed here, using the classic facades of buildings here to replicate those in London. Other scenes were shot at Hopetoun House and the City Chambers as well as in Berwickshire.
The series premiered just ahead of lockdown in March 2020 and a follow up series was written and developed by Helen Edmundson. The series began with young lovers Sophia Trenchard and Edmund Bellasis, who met at the now legendary Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, and forged an ill-fated legacy that would create scandal for generations to come.
Carnival also produced Downton Abbey the film version of which generated $190 million at the box office.
Death of Lady Anne Farmer announced
In a notice in The Telegraph, the death has been announced of Lady Anne Farmer, wife of Sir Tom for more than 50 years. Lady Anne died on 1 May at home in Edinburgh. She and Tom were inseparable, and he told me and many others that he knew her first because she lived in…
MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
More than £32,000 in unpaid school meal fees have been written off by councillors in Midlothian as they revealed their shock at the levels of poverty in the county. A report brought before councillors on Tuesday revealed nearly a quarter of children in Midlothian are living in poverty, while 21,000 adults cannot afford to eat…
Continue Reading MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Around 100 campaigners gathered outside the Civic Centre in Livingston calling for threatened West Lothian leisure facilities to be saved. Money to save an under threat venue described as ‘the beating heart’ of the local community, and stop the proposed closure of three West Lothian leisure centres, should be provided by the Scottish Government, West Lothian…
Continue Reading Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Luxury care home plans for Penicuik
Plans for a 54-bed care home with ‘restaurant quality’ dining have been lodged with Midlothian Council. The luxury care home plans for Penicuik have been lodged by Morrison Community Care Group. The company says the state of the art care facility will have extensive communal facilities and gardens, with plans to build a retail unit…
Balfour+Manson appoints first Disability Officer
Dhana McIver has been appointed by legal firm Balfour+Manson as its first Disability Officer. Dhana, who is profoundly deaf and wears hearing aids in both ears, is a Trainee Solicitor who has had a wide-ranging career in the law – working for six years as an Executry Paralegal and 11 years with the Scottish Courts & Tribunals Service. She has…
Continue Reading Balfour+Manson appoints first Disability Officer
Roadworks in Edinburgh this week
The report below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city this week. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel There are temporary traffic lights today on Chesser Avenue which will be…