The cast of Carnival Film’s historical period drama, Belgravia, were in the New Town on Tuesday filming the next part of the series based on a book by Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey.

Horses and carriages were clip clopping around the streets while actors worked their way through some scenes. This is not the first time they have filmed here, using the classic facades of buildings here to replicate those in London. Other scenes were shot at Hopetoun House and the City Chambers as well as in Berwickshire.

The series premiered just ahead of lockdown in March 2020 and a follow up series was written and developed by Helen Edmundson. The series began with young lovers Sophia Trenchard and Edmund Bellasis, who met at the now legendary Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, and forged an ill-fated legacy that would create scandal for generations to come.

Carnival also produced Downton Abbey the film version of which generated $190 million at the box office.

TV Drama Season 2 of Belgravia being filmed in Edinburgh’s New Town PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Tv Drama Season 2 of Belgravia being filmed in Edinburgh’s West End.

