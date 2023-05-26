This article is based on the report below which is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city next week.

There will be closures on Charlotte Square overnight – sadly not for the resurfacing works which it so badly needs, but GPR surveys. That work begins on 29 May for five nights. And Johnston Terrace will be closed for three weeks while Historic Environment Scotland assess the rock face.

There are a few roads which will get the council’s micro-asphalt treatment however – see the entries in blue in the list below.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

