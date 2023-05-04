Premium developer completes work on hidden Edinburgh gems
Homebuyers now have the chance to purchase a mews home in a prime location in Edinburgh’s New Town.
Square & Crescent has officially completed works on its two new-build Georgian-inspired mews homes, nestled in Northumberland Place Lane, behind Abercromby Place.
Located within the city’s World Heritage Site, the high-spec three bedroom homes nod to the city’s past, providing a modern, high-quality build inspired by the traditional mews style which has become centric to Edinburgh’s built history.
The developer believes that the mews style of home is among the most sought-after in central Edinburgh, synonymous with the capital’s history and increasingly popular with homebuyers looking for a characterful and private home.
Euan Marshall, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director at Square & Crescent said: “By mixing the old with the new, we’re certain that the properties will be well received.
“To add the finishing touches to the homes and finalise the works at Northumberland Place Lane was a great feeling and it marks another important milestone for one of our Edinburgh developments.”
Priced at £995,000 and with access to Queen Street Gardens on payment of an annual fee, the 141square metre homes have a spacious dining kitchen, ensuite to the principal bedroom, separate utility and integral garage with infrastructure for future electric charging points.
The homes feature a specification list befitting of the surroundings, with German-style kitchens designed by Cameron Interiors complete with a suite of high-end appliances.
The mews homes play part to Square & Crescent’s wider Abercromby Place development, which saw the careful conversion of two Georgian townhouses into eight contemporary apartments.
Euan added: “The mews homes offer something different for everyone and are designed to cater for all buyers from downsizers to growing families all the way to couples and individuals.
“With a number of new projects underway and in the works, we’re especially pleased to be bringing such a broad mix of premium homes to the Edinburgh market – it’s most definitely an exciting time for us at Square & Crescent.”
Square & Crescent is now a widely-regarded residential developer with a primary focus on the acquisition, development and refurbishment of beautiful homes.
It recently announced its largest project to date, the conversion of the city’s famous former Royal Hospital for Sick Children building into eight townhouses and 85 apartments.
The firm was founded after friends Euan Marshall and Simon Cook’s career paths crossed on a number of property projects around Edinburgh, with their complementary skillsets providing the perfect testbed to found Square & Crescent in 2013.
Square & Crescent has since gone on to build a strong track record and trusted reputation in providing some of the best residential conversion projects over the past 10 years, making a move in recent years into developing unique new build homes, providing exceptional and sustainable modern living in a variety of different locations within Edinburgh.
https://squareandcrescent.com/
