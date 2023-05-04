An event was held at The Scottish Parliament this week to celebrate Eid. Foysol Choudhury MSP was co-host. 

 
He said: “The Eid celebration at The Scottish Parliament, organised by the Muslim Council of Scotland and co-hosted by myself and Kaukab Stewart MSP, was a fantastic event.
 

“We heard recitals from the holy Quran and learned how its lessons can be appliedmto all of our lives, discussed the meaning of Eid and Ramadan and joined in celebration together over food and refreshments. 

 
“We also heard from some speakers including First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP, Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar MSP, Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Meghan Gallacher MSP, the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh Cllr Robert Aldridge, the Turkish Consul General Özgür Yavuzer, the Pakistan Consul General Syed Zahid Raza and Dr Adrees from Muslim Council of Scotland. 
 
“Afterwards, we shared in some delicious cake, cut by the First Minister and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar MSP, to joyous shouts of Eid Mubarak!
 
“To see the community join in prayer in the Scottish Parliament and share our faith with visitors and colleagues was also a special moment.
 
“It represented sentiments echoed through the night of how fantastic it is to see Scotland’s diverse communities and faiths represented in the Scottish Parliament, particularly with the election of Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first Muslim First Minister.
 
“It was a fantastic celebration of Eid with the Muslim community from across Scotland and many guests and colleagues from all faiths, backgrounds and political parties.
 
“Thank you to all those who were involved in making it such a special night, including the esteemed speakers, faith leaders, the Muslim Council of Scotland, my colleague Kaukab Stewart MSP and the Scottish Parliament’s staff.
 
“Eid Mubarak!”
 

