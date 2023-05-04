Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Eve the all-day dining restaurant and bar at Viking Hotels Edinburgh.

The Courtyard will be open from 5pm until 10pm on Friday 5 May with a weekend of festivities to follow.

There will be entertainment, with food and drink all around a Mexican theme and the venue is staging the event in collaboration with Patrón Tequila.

As the sun sets and the stars come out, the Courtyard will come alive with the sounds of live music from Los Chichanos and Pilgrims Society, two vibrant and energetic bands that bring the party to Edinburgh’s late-night fiestas.

David Moth, Virgin Hotels Vice President of Operations and Interim General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh said, “We are thrilled to bring the vibrant spirit of Mexico to life at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh with our Eve Courtyard launch event in partnership with Patrón for Cinco de Mayo,”

“It’s an exciting celebration with delicious cocktails and food that will transport guests to the flavours of Mexico. But that’s not all – we have surprises and delights planned all weekend, including the chance to win an overnight luxury stay in Sir Richard Branson’s flat. It’s going to be a weekend filled with fun, festivities, and unforgettable experiences.”

https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/event/cinco-de-mayo/all/

Like this: Like Loading...