Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation.
Around 10.05pm on Friday, 3 February, 2023, a man was seriously assaulted in the toilets at a cocktail bar on Forrest Road, and the victim suffered facial injuries.
The man in the images is described as being of large build and aged in his 40s, with a Glaswegian accent and short, shaved hair which is receding at the front.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Boss” written on the front in white and grey writing, with dark trousers.
Detective Constable Chris Stewart, Edinburgh Division, said: “I would urge this man or anyone who knows him to please make contact with us. I would also ask anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to please speak to officers via 101, quoting reference 4058 of 3 February.”
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
