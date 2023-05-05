Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack.

The incident happened around 8.10 pm on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 near the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent.

The 24-year-old man suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Constable Stephen Nelson of CID said : “The injured man suffered life-changing facial injuries due to this dog attack.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and we reviewing CCTV in effort to trace the owner and dog.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who knows of a large dog in the area. We would also be eager to hear from motorists travelling in the area who have a dash-cam. Please check the footage, as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries.

“Any small piece of information could assist our enquiries, so please pass it on. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3727 of 4 May, 2023.”

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

