The Broughton, Edinburgh’s “hippest gastropub”, has introduced a new weekend brunch menu.

Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, their Saturday brunch menu includes breakfast classics as well as new and imaginative dishes, bringing the ultimate brunch destination to the New Town.

Each flavourful dish offers a new spin on family favourites and traditional recipes, such as Haggis Hash with Broughton Bacon and fried Duck Egg, Wild mushroom Scrambled Eggs on toasted Sourdough and Shakshuka with toasted Sourdough, as well as classic brunch staples like Eggs Benedict and Eggs Florentine.

Full brunch menu can be viewed here

LUNCH

After 1pm diners may enjoy the Broughton’s new Spring Menu. With starters and main courses designed to suit every taste, diners can choose from Wild Garlic & Potato Soup, toasted Patisserie Françoise Sourdough, wild garlic oil to Haggis Hash Brown, neep purée, scotch whisky sauce for starters and their signature ‘Broughton Burger’ with triple cooked chips, Natural Smoked Haddock, crushed potato, poached hens egg and grain mustard or Slow-cooked Beef Feather Blade, mash and beer-braised onions as a main course.

The Broughton’s owner, Stefano Pieraccini said: “Our Saturday brunch offers hearty, unfussy and delicious food that everyone can enjoy. New to our Spring menus is a varied weekend menu of classic breakfast and brunch dishes alongside The Broughton’s heartier fare as well as our award winning Sunday roast – served all day every Sunday”.

The Broughton, already well known for its famous Sunday Roast, will launch Saturday Brunch weekly from Saturday 6 May. Fans of Saturday Brunch can turn up and tuck in every Saturday from 10.30am – 1.30pm in the bar and restaurant area at The Broughton on Broughton Street. No advance bookings required.



The Broughton, 46-48a Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA.

https://www.thebroughtonbar.com/

