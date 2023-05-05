Edinburgh students are encouraged to enter innovative challenge fronted by TV architect.
Architect and TV presenter George Clarke has issued the final call for entries to a creative challenge which will shape the design of a £25 million complex-needs facility.
Young people in Edinburgh are being invited to take part in a design brief to imagine how a new inclusive community and sustainable building project in Perth could look like.
With the deadline for entries fast approaching, designs should be submitted by 26 May, and consider how people can live sustainably and affordably while meeting individual needs and preserving the environment for future generations.
The challenge will help inform Capability Scotland’s new inclusive Bertha Park facility in Perth, which is in partnership with the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education [MOBIE] – a charity founded by George Clarke to inspire young people to get involved in housing and community design for the future.
George said: “The imagination of young people is something we would really like to harness in this project, and in future housing and community designs.
“We want to hear from a wide range of young people, from primary pupils right through to postgraduate students. Entries are open to schools, colleges, and universities across Scotland, as well as those who wish to work independently.
“It is hoped the project will also inspire and uncover the next generation of architectural talent while sharing innovative solutions on how the new site can champion inclusive living and learning.”
The challenge is looking for young people to come up with ways to define what makes a community. For some that might be about being good neighbours, enjoying shared spaces, or creating new and positive opportunities.
The new site will consist of 60 self-contained studio flats for individuals with complex needs. A new primary school, followed by high quality, energy-efficient housing. These will be built on the site adjacent to the existing Bertha Park High School.
Sponsorship from Springfield Properties and Sigma Capital Group has been received for the challenge prizes which include a £250 technology voucher for the winning entry from each category as well as a trophy specially design and produced by Capability Scotland service users at its studio day centre in Perth.
Brian Logan, CEO of Capability Scotland, the organisation behind the new facility named ‘Our Inclusive Community Project’, said: “We have been supporting individuals living with complex needs in the area for decades and the new site will enhance and expand this current support.
“Young people are vital to the future of housing and we want to maximise their involvement in helping shape this major project – especially as we’re committed to making it an exemplar service from the offset.
“With unfettered imaginations, we’re looking forward to hearing the amazing ideas from young Scots.”
Bertha Park High School and two Perth primary schools, as well as Capability Scotland’s two specialist schools and college – Corseford College and Corseford School in Renfrewshire and Stanmore House School in Lanark – have already signed up to participate in the creative challenge.
The challenge is being partnered by Perth and Kinross Council and Scottish Water, alongside Capability Scotland and MOBIE.
MOBIE was founded in 2017 by architect and television presenter George Clarke to inspire young people to revolutionise the way we think about the places in which we live. He aims to give younger generations a way to define how they want to live now and in the future.
Capability Scotland is a charity delivering care, support, and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland. It has a range of facilities and services across the country which helps its customers achieve the best outcomes in their lives, no matter their needs.
MOBIE has hosted webinars to help inspire students create concepts boards and give tips on how to finalise presentation for submissions to competitions which can be found here:
https://oicp.capability.scot/contact/
challenges@mobie.org.uk
