Glasgow Clan have confirmed Jason Morgan as the club’s new head coach and head of hockey operations.

The 46-year-old native of St John’s, Newfoundland, has previously coached in Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Romania and during his time in Denmark, Morgan coached the Aalborg Pirates during their inaugural Champions Hockey League campaign in 2018/19.

The Canadian enjoyed success in the Erste Liga, winning three play-off championships, two league titles and the Romanian Cup with DVTK Jegesmedvek and SC Csikszereda.

Morgan also had an impressive playing career in the National Hockey League with the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild and he iced in nearly 600 games in the American Hockey League with eight different clubs.

Michael O’Rourke, Clan’s new owner, said: “From the outset of our search we wanted to bring someone to the club that had previous coaching and hockey operations experience to compliment the team of people we already have in place.

“Jason comes to the Clan following an impressive playing career in North America and Europe. Since hanging up his skates and moving into coaching, his success in the Erste Liga, as well as coaching Aalborg in the Champions Hockey League, has impressed us.”

Morgan commented: “I’ve heard great things about the Clan organisation, the city of Glasgow, Scotland as a country and the tremendous fans that turn up in huge numbers to support the team week after week.”

Player recruitment and planning for the 2023/24 season at Braehead is well underway with season tickets on sale from Thursday, June 1. Clan are sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West.

PICTURE: inside Braehead on match night by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...