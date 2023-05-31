Rory McIlroy will return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 13 to 16 with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSOTickets

The global star will tee up at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian (pictured) for his eighth appearance in Scotland’s national open after winning his first events of the 2023 season on both sides of the Atlantic, including a maiden Rolex Series title in Dubai.

The four-time Major winner is included in a field which includes world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Major champions Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas, defending champion Xander Schauffele, European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, PGA TOUR winners Sam Burns, Max Homa, Im Sungjae and Séamus Power and Scotland’s top player, Robert MacIntyre.

McIlroy will play the Scottish Open in the week before The Open at Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

McIlroy said: “I’m pleased to be able to add the Scottish Open to my schedule again this season. The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me.”

The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor.

A range of ticket options are available and premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...