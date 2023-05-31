Danish newcomer Bastian Borke has been recruited by misfiring Stellar Monarchs and will make his debut when Glasgow Tigers visit Armadale on Friday, June 9.



The 20-year-old is newcomer to British speedway and he is only in his second season of league speedway in his native country but comes with glowing recommendations from both Hans Nielsen and Henrik Moller.



Bastian said: “I am very happy to be joining Edinburgh. I think I will learn a lot in Britain. I have also ridden a lot in Sweden last year, this season not so much, but also in Poland this season as well as Denmark.



“I have heard of the Monarchs and ridden against some of their riders – Jacob Hook, Lasse Fredriksen (pictured) and Paco Castagna. I am looking forward to coming over.”



To help make this change the club will be using a two-point rider as one of their reserves for this first match and this will be Monarchs Academy rider Dayle Wood.



It will also mean that Fredriksen will fill the other reserve berth and Monarchs have dropped Kyle Bickley and Jacob Hook from the side.



A spokesman said that Monarchs had hoped to bring the best out the pair this season and he added: “Unfortunately, after two home league defeats, we recognise that the team is not coming up to supporters’ expectations.



“Action has had to be taken. Both Jacob and Kyle will continue to ride for the Stellar Monarchs Academy. We wish all the riders, incoming and outgoing, every success in the future.”