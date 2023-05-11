Belgravia continued to be filmed in the New Town on Thursday.
Thankfully the weather was not the rainy day it was on Wednesday and some of the stars of the series based on Julian Fellowes book were spotted.
WEST LOTHIAN: Police take £1m of drugs off the street
A police crackdown has seen almost £1m worth of drugs seized and a ‘multi-million’ pound illegal tobacco operation shut down. Police officers revealed the results of what has been branded ‘Operation Wingman’ to the latest round of Local Area Committees held by West Lothian Council. Councillors heard that in the last three months alone £190,000…
Lighting up parks and green spaces
Plans for spending more than £500,000 on park and open space lighting improvements across Edinburgh have been approved by the council. A prioritisation framework has been developed to identify where lighting improvements which would benefit the city’s parks and open spaces are assessed. The ranking includes 58 sites with Hailes Quarry Park considered first for…
First woman appointed as Chair of Cockburn Association
Barbara Cummins will become the 21st Chair of the Cockburn Association at its AGM next week. This is the first time in the organisation’s 148-year history that a woman has held this position. Ms Cummins said: “It is an honour to be the new Chair of such an important Edinburgh civic body and to build…
Stagecoach to operate self-driving buses from next week
Buses which are driven automatically by a system of sensors and computers on board are the next big step in technology, and Stagecoach now have five in their fleet, in a world first. The Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV vehicles running on diesel, will be used from Monday 15 May on a 14 mile route from Ferrytoll…
Naismith tells Hearts fans: “We are in a good place.”
St Mirren have caused problems for Hearts this term and it is The Buddies who provide the opposition in a crucial cinch Premiership clash in the West of Scotland on Saturday (kick-off 15.00) as Steven Naismith’s men bid to home in on third sport in the table. Fourth-placed Hearts have 48 points from their 34…
Three Chamber business events during June
It’s a busy spell for Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) who host three business events in the next few weeks. The first is free networking for hospitality and tourism businesses on Wednesday, May 17 at Queen Margaret University from 2pm to 4pm. It is an opportunity to promote your business, share business…