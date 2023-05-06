Scott Wilson, Stellar Monarchs Academy’s team manager, praised his men who are rated one of the front-runners in the National Development League (NDL) after they disposed of Kent Royals 52-37 on a cold night at Armadale.

Wilson said: “The team were excellent, exactly what I was looking for. The top three were all unbeaten until heat 15, and they did their job on and off the track. They helped the others, and when Kyle Bickley had a machine problem the first out offering a machine was Jacob Hook. It’s a real team.”

Sharp-gating Adam Roynon (pictured courtesy of Stellar Monarchs) ended unbeaten and Kyle Bickley and Jacob Hook were not always first from the tapes but they were invariably powerful off the second bend and in front by the third turn.

Kent took only one heat advantage and unluckiest of the home men was Mickie Simpson who twice led races which were stopped. He also took a couple of tumbles as did Joe Alcock for the Royals.

Kent move on to race at Berwick on Saturday while Monarchs Academy can now look forward to their trip to the new circuit at Workington.

Edinburgh Monarchs Academy (52): Kyle Bickley 13+1, Mickie Simpson 2+1, Alex Spooner 6+1, Adam Roynon 12+0, Jacob Hook 13+1, Dayle Wood 1+0, Kyran Lyden 5+1

Kent Royals (37): Ben Morley 10+0, Rhys Naylor 5+2, Tom Woolley 8+0, Joe Alcock 1+1, Danny Phillips 4+0, Sam Woolley 1+0, Connor King 8+1

