More than nine out of ten Midlothian streets which currently have 30mph speed limits would be reduced to 20mph under plans set to go before councillors next week.

A review of roads across the county has identified 850 where the new restriction could be brought in with just 70 streets retaining their current 30mph limit.

It could mean some rural communities could see substantial traffic calming measures brought in to ensure vehicles can no longer speed through them.

A report to councillors next week sets out the results of consultation and review of current speed limits and its recommendations.

As well as introducing the reduced speed in town centres and residential areas, it also suggests reducing 30mph limits for traffic going through Pathhead, Dewarton and parts of Roslin, but acknowledges changes will be needed to ensure traffic slows down.

At Pathhead where speed limits approaching and leaving the village are 60mph the report says: “The main street through the village has a wide carriageway with high radius bends, and it is considered that substantial physical measures will be required in order to enforce a reduced speed limit.

“These are likely to include the reduction in width of the carriageway as well as further measures in certain locations to require drivers to adhere to the speed limit.”

And at Dewarton they add: “It is likely that speed reduction measures will be required due to the width of the existing carriageway and the relatively small nature of the village.

“There are a number of methods of achieving this, but physical constraints will be necessary all the way through the village.”

Ward maps have been produced which show the impact of the proposed new speed restrictions if they are introduced.

If approved next week council officers will begin the statutory process to introduce the new speed limits and traffic calming measures.

Under the process any objections have to be addressed with substantial ones expected to be brought back to the council’s cabinet members for a decision.

By Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter

