Hearts’ Chair, Ann Budge and the Chair of the Foundation of Hearts, Gerry Mallon, unveiled the first sign of the Club’s impending sesquicentennial season.
The new gate at Gerards Yard features for the first time a specially designed emblem marking 150 Years since Hearts started playing football. Manufactured locally by the club’s partner, Hepburn Fabrications, the gate is formed of solid steel with the new emblem forged in aluminium.
Celebrations of this important anniversary will begin towards the start of next season and will feature a range of events and initiatives that will involve the broadest possible cross section of supporters, families and the wider community.
Events will include:
- preseason friendlies
- a festival of family fun and football at Tynecastle
- a series of ‘Evening With’ events featuring club legends across the years and
- special gala dinners.
Hogmanay 2023 will be celebrated in style with dinners in both the Skyline and the Gorgie Suite and there will be special celebrations as the club welcomes in 2024 when the official anniversary date falls. The first home game in January will be an occasion to hoist the Sesquicentennial Flag above the stadium for the first time.
Throughout the year, Hearts will celebrate not just well-known stories, but also some unexplored moments in history. The club’s recent “Transcribathon” that involved a mini army of volunteers transforming handwritten extracts from Club Minutes’ Books from 1874 onwards into digital and searchable documents, has unearthed some fascinating insights into key moments across the decades. These will be shared with supporters and the club will engage with local schools to bring the rich heritage to life.
And Two Halves Productions will stage A War of Two Halves for its final run in November 2024 as well as producing two exciting new historic shows for Fringe 2023 and Fringe 2024. This show was staged previously to great acclaim.
In anticipation of the anniversary, the Club and the Foundation of Hearts have been working on plans to improve the Memorial at Haymarket in time for this year’s Remembrance service. And representatives are in advanced discussions on the creation of a Maroon Mile which will run from the monument and Tynecastle Park. Further details of the 150th anniversary programme and dates will be released during pre-season.
Ann Budge said: “We all know that some 10 years ago, there was a real danger that Hearts would not have reached this magnificent milestone. The incredible backing of supporters and the Foundation of Hearts changed history and now, as the largest fan-owned club in the UK, we will celebrate 150 years as a Scottish football icon, safe in the knowledge that the future of the club has been secured for future generations to come. “
Gerry Mallon, Chair of the Foundation of Hearts said: “Without Ann Budge and the amazing fans of Heart of Midlothian, it’s very doubtful if our club would have had the privilege of celebrating its 140th, let alone its 150th, anniversary. What a story this has been and what a moment we have reached together. A milestone like this must be properly celebrated and the programme which the club has so expertly drawn up will give all of us the opportunity both to reflect on our rich history and to enjoy our present – made all the more special by the enormous challenges we have faced and overcome. Everyone involved with the Foundation can stand tall today and rightly be proud that the legacy of those 150 years has been upheld and can be passed on to new generations. It’s very fitting that the first celebration focuses on these gates, a great metaphor for throwing open the story of our club and ushering in a bright, positive future.”
Passion galore but no silky football in bruising Derby
There was bags of passion from both sets of fans at sun-kissed Tynecastle. There was also full commitment from both Hearts and Hibs in a bruising battle and the ball got off lightly as Lee Johnson, Hibs’ manager, felt it was only in play for 25 minutes, so scrappy was this key cinch Premiership affair. Players will be on the…
UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass
The UK Government has “demanded” an exemption for glass in any Scottish deposit return scheme in a letter sent to the Scottish Government late on Friday night. The letter signed by three Government ministers, Thérèse Coffey, Michael Gove and Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, stated: “Our view is that this type of permanent divergence would be…
Local focus on music line-up for Edinburgh’s raceday
There will be a trio of popular bands ready to rock at one of Scotland’s most anticipated racedays once the on-track excitement comes to a close. Musselburgh Racecourse has unveiled the musical line-up set to get the Edinburgh Cup crowd on 3 June jumping, with some popular local and Scottish talent. Edinburgh-based bands The Zebra…
Delta now flies daily from Edinburgh to Atlanta
Edinburgh to Atlanta route begins. Delta Air Lines now operates a daily summer service.The Edinburgh to Atlanta service provided by Delta Air Lines launched on Friday as inbound and outbound transatlantic tourism continues to rebound. The route reconnects Scotland and the US state of Georgia for the first time since 2007, offering direct connections with…
Monarchs and Tigers both skid to defeats
Cab Direct Championship: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 36, Scunthorpe Scorpions 54. Championship Knockout Cup, quarter-final, first-leg: Redcar Bears 53, Glasgow Tigers 37. Edinburgh Monarchs, minus crocked skipper Josh Pickering, skidded to a disappointing 54-36 defeat at Armadale on Friday when they were stung by Scunthorpe Scorpions. The visitors lost the first heat 5-1 when guest Richie…
Oxgangs Library to be closed on Saturday
The council has just announced that Oxgangs Library will be closed tomorrow, Saturday 27 May due to an electrical fault. A spokesperson for Edinburgh Libraries said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will let everyone know when it’s reopening. You can still access all of our library services online https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/using-library/access-online-resources-library + at your nearest library.”