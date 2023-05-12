Third round of Community Ownership Fund opens soon

The UK Government has increased the amount of money which can be applied for to rescue buildings and use them for the benefit of the community, and have also opened the door for community councils to apply. In addition the amount available for each project has been raised from £250,000 to £1 million.

Cockburn Association appoint new Chair

The Cockburn Association has appointed a woman as chair for the first time in its 148-year history. Barbara Cummins will take over the role as 21st Chair at the AGM on 18 May.

Ms Cummins is a Chartered Town Planner and a past Convener of the Royal Town Planning Institute in Scotland. Until April 2021 she was Director of Heritage with Historic Environment Scotland where she was responsible for planning, advice and consents, designations, World Heritage Sites and the HES archives.

Christian Aid Book Sale number two – in Morningside

Confusingly there are two Christian Aid Book Sales on in Edinburgh this weekend. There is the one on George Street which we wrote about earlier in the week, and there is another on Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday 1-5pm only. This is the Holy Corner Booksale at Morningside United Church on Chamberlain Road EH10 4DJ. The organisers say that they raised £6,105 at their last sale and that all proceeds go to Christian Aid.

Damian Callan exhibition opens tonight

