Third round of Community Ownership Fund opens soon
The UK Government has increased the amount of money which can be applied for to rescue buildings and use them for the benefit of the community, and have also opened the door for community councils to apply. In addition the amount available for each project has been raised from £250,000 to £1 million.
Cockburn Association appoint new Chair
The Cockburn Association has appointed a woman as chair for the first time in its 148-year history. Barbara Cummins will take over the role as 21st Chair at the AGM on 18 May.
Ms Cummins is a Chartered Town Planner and a past Convener of the Royal Town Planning Institute in Scotland. Until April 2021 she was Director of Heritage with Historic Environment Scotland where she was responsible for planning, advice and consents, designations, World Heritage Sites and the HES archives.
Christian Aid Book Sale number two – in Morningside
Confusingly there are two Christian Aid Book Sales on in Edinburgh this weekend. There is the one on George Street which we wrote about earlier in the week, and there is another on Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday 1-5pm only. This is the Holy Corner Booksale at Morningside United Church on Chamberlain Road EH10 4DJ. The organisers say that they raised £6,105 at their last sale and that all proceeds go to Christian Aid.
Damian Callan exhibition opens tonight
Bonus for Friday
Letter from Scotland
On a recent visit to Galloway, I looked across the Solway Firth from the Southerness lighthouse and saw the hills of the Lake District mocking us. Their cloud banners seemed to be saying: “Scotland, wha’s your national parks?” Good question. We only have two, Loch Lomond and the Cairngorms. And they were formed only 20…
Christian Aid Book Sale begins on Saturday
The largest and oldest charity book sale will open on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church. There are thousands of books, antiques, toys, games and collectables on sale. Since the sale began in 1973 it has raised millions of pounds for the international development charity Christian Aid. Patron James Robertson has donated…
More money available for community asset transfers
The UK Government has topped up the fund available for community asset transfers, raising the cap on available funding for each project from £250,000 to £1 million. Community councils will also be able to apply to the third round of the £150,000 million fund which has so far been restricted to charities and community groups.…
Aoife O’Donovan – at the Queen’s Hall
Grammy Award-winning artist Aoife O’Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. She will appear at Queen’s Hall on 3 June with support act Rory Butler. Deemed “a vocalist of unerring instinct” by The New York Times, she has released three critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including her most recent record, 2022’s boldly orchestrated and literarily…
Temporary classroom for packed Midlothian primary school
An influx of new residents in the Rosewell area has left its primary school bursting at the seams and needing a temporary classroom to cope. Midlothian Council has applied for planning permission to add the temporary unit to Rosewell Primary School after saying there is “an immediate requirement for additional spaces”.Lodging the application with its…
WEST LOTHIAN: Police take £1m of drugs off the street
A police crackdown has seen almost £1m worth of drugs seized and a ‘multi-million’ pound illegal tobacco operation shut down. Police officers revealed the results of what has been branded ‘Operation Wingman’ to the latest round of Local Area Committees held by West Lothian Council. Councillors heard that in the last three months alone £190,000…
