School term dates

The long Bank Holiday weekend for the King’s Coronation is over, and it will be back to work for many people and back to school for young people today.

There is another holiday in Edinburgh on 22 May to celebrate Victoria Day and the term ends on 28 June 2023. Then there are holidays until 16 August 2023.

The council publishes a handy calendar on their website here.

Art exhibition at Dalkeith Palace

Inception is open now at Dalkeith Palace which is just a short walk from the car park at Restoration Yard.

Inception returns this May to Dalkeith Palace showcasing a curated collection of inspiring artists. This year 35 modern and contemporary sculptors, photographers, artists and painters are invited to ‘take over’ The Palace. Over 10 days art lovers will have access to the artists and their work with an inspiring additional programme of events.

New to the exhibition this year will be a spectacular evening Art & Supper event with Scotland’s most influential contemporary art advocate – Richard Demarco CBE and selected Inception artists; along with a programme of artist-led workshops, curator & Palace tours. Established South African painter, Jonathan Freemantle, will return to Inception for a third time exhibiting his new works. Jonathan tells us…

‘Seeing my paintings hung in such a magnificent space is always exciting, the dimensions of Dalkeith Palace are spectacular. The community gathered around this annual exhibition is delightful.’ – Jonathan Freemantle, Inception Exhibitor.

There is an online charity auction in aid of Make 2nds Count being held in partnership with The Auction Collective. This is an addition to the Inception programme, giving art lovers the opportunity to bid for works by many of the Inception artists, painters and photographers, all for a worthy cause.

‘We rely so heavily on fundraising and donations and are thrilled that The Park is supporting us through their Inception Art Show. The funds raised will help us give hope to those affected by secondary breast cancer’ – Emma Hall, Head of Operations, Make 2nds Count.

Dalkeith Country Park has Edinburgh legal firm Anderson Strathern on board as the exhibition’s first ever headline sponsor supporting the third year of Inception Art Show.

‘The Inception Art Show is a much-anticipated event for lovers of contemporary Scottish art so we’re eager to lend our support. It’s wonderful to see communities coming together to deliver such a vibrant arts festival.’ – Murray McCall, Managing Partner, Anderson Strathern.

Entrance tickets to the Inception Art Show cost £3 and are now on sale. The exhibition is open daily until Sunday 14 May, from 10.00 to 16.00.

Edinburgh International Children’s Festival

This year’s festival runs from 29 May to 4 June and will be showcasing world-leading work from across 11 different countries, offering a jam-packed programme of circus, comedy, dance, storytelling and theatre for young people.

This year, the programme remains international and includes a regional focus on Flanders, the Dutch-speaking Northern part of Belgium, one of the world’s leaders in producing innovative theatre and dance for young audiences.

From gender to identity, power to politics, the 2023 programme presents work that shines a light on topics of conversation that are taking place in the world right now. By showcasing art forms that explore personal or political ideas and thematics, young people are empowered to form their own connections to what is going on around them, in a timely presentation of leading performances in Scotland’s capital city.

The programme is available here.

Plant swap event this Friday

