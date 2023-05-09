At Dalkeith Palace until 14 May there is an exhibition showcasing a curated collection of inspiring artists.
This year 35 modern and contemporary sculptors, photographers, artists and painters have been invited to swamp The Palace in almost every room with their art. Visitors will have access to the artists and their work and there is an additional programme of events.
The scale of the building is huge, but art fills every corner without overwhelming the visitor.There is always something even more exciting round the next corner, and this is an opportunity to see behind the facade of the mansion, view the art, visit the pop up café and have a leisurely afternoon tea.
An evening Art & Supper event with Scotland’s most influential contemporary art advocate – Richard Demarco, CBE, is part of the programme. Guests will also meet selected Inception artists.
There is a programme of artist-led workshops, curator and Palace tours. Established South African painter, Jonathan Freemantle, will return to Inception for a third time exhibiting his new works.
Jonathan Freemantle, Inception Exhibitor. said: “Seeing my paintings hung in such a magnificent space is always exciting, the dimensions of Dalkeith Palace are spectacular. The community gathered around this annual exhibition is delightful.”
There is also an online charity auction in aid of Make 2nds Count which will be held in partnership with The Auction Collective. This addition to the Inception programme, gives art lovers the opportunity to bid for works by many of the Inception artists, painters and photographers, all for a worthy cause.
Emma Hall, Head of Operations, Make 2nds Count said: We rely so heavily on fundraising and donations and are thrilled that The Park is supporting us through their Inception Art Show. The funds raised will help us give hope to those affected by secondary breast cancer.”
Edinburgh legal firm Anderson Strathern is the exhibition’s first ever headline sponsor supporting the third year of Inception Art Show.
‘Murray McCall, Managing Partner, Anderson Strathern said: “The Inception Art Show is a much-anticipated event for lovers of contemporary Scottish art so we’re eager to lend our support. It’s wonderful to see communities coming together to deliver such a vibrant arts festival.”
Entrance tickets to the Inception Art Show cost £3 and are now on sale. The exhibition is open daily until Sunday 14 May, from 10am to 4pm.
www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/inception-art-show/
