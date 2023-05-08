After the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday there were many who celebrated the historic occasion.

Here is just a snapshot of some of the events in Edinburgh.

Campbell Young Hair Design on Strachan Road PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Campbell Young Hair Design on Strachan Road PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Murrayfield Drive Georgia Taylor 8 PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Murrayfield Drive Andrew Milligan PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Murrayfield DriveSax Holly Borthwick 10PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Murrayfield DriveBrian Bannatyne-ScottPHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell AvenuePHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell AvenuePHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell Avenue Katie Corrigan Oonagh Corrigan and Emma Gordon (12) PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell AvenueKatie CorriganOonagh Corrigan and Emma Gordon (12)PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell AvenueRobert SmartPHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell Avenue PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell Avenue Katie Corrigan Oonagh Corrigan PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell Avenue PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Campbell Avenue PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh.PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh.Ella O’ Donnel 5 and Olivia O’DonnelPHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh.Ella O’ Donnel 5PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh. Ella O’ Donnel 5
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh.Evie Reid 1PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
Coronation Party Buckstone Crescent Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Time for Yotties Week on Britannia

The Yotties oare back for their week on Royal Yacht Britannia raising the new King Charles III flag following the Coronation on Saturday. The crew have been busy cleaning all the teak, sanding the deck and freshening up the paintwork, making sure the former royal yacht is in tip top condition. This is a special…

Continue Reading Time for Yotties Week on Britannia

Hockey – Coach Smith: ‘My girls always find a way’

Watsonians mobbed their goalkeeper after Lucy Camlin kept her cool to put off in-form, Edinburgh University striker Jika Nyirenda, who sent the students sixth penalty over the bar. The players ran from the half-way line for a mass hug as the victory clinched a domestic Grand Slam which started with the indoor crown, then the Premiership, then the…

Continue Reading Hockey – Coach Smith: ‘My girls always find a way’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.