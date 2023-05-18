A new restaurant opens in Edinburgh every week, but this one is to be run by two of Scotland’s hospitality stars.
eòrna will be a 12 cover countertop chefs’ table overlooking the kitchen where Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery will create a pared back, intimate yet sophisticated dining experience. Opening on 30 May it will be a welcome addition to the Stockbridge scene.
Brian and Glen will host and cook for guests themselves. There will be no other chefs or front of house staff. There will be a tasting menu with the very best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines, changing from time to time.
The pair have a wealth of experience gathered from some of Scotland’s finest restaurants including two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, working with Michel Roux Jnr and Brian retained the Michelin star at Edinburgh’s Number One for four years.
And if you were left wondering – eòrna is the Gaelic word for barley.
Council agree joint approach with developers for sustainable 20 minute neighbourhood
Speaking at a conference in Leeds, the Council Leader, Cllr Cammy Day has announced a new deal with a group of property developers. The council has agreed a joint approach with West Town Edinburgh Ltd, a development consortium which will use the 200 acres it owns on the west of the city, to create a…
Wanted – drivers to try out new electric vehicles – must be under 10
From this weekend at the Royal Highland Centre drivers have the chance to try out a new electric vehicle – but they must be under the age of 10. Edinburgh is one of the first locations where drivers can try out the new British made Firefly Sport. The vehicle is educational, but also engineered to…
Five things you need to know today
Transport and Environment Committee The now monthly meeting of the committee with possibly the largest brief on the council meets today. The meeting will commence with deputations from six groups, some of these in person rather than written. On the agenda there is a progress report on the provision of secure cycle parking – or…
Roadworks at Bankton Junction will take six nights
Carriageway improvements will be carried out on the A1 at Bankton Junction, just outside Prestonpans, where Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, plan six nights of works. Resurfacing works will be carried out between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am each night from Monday 22 until Friday 26 May. Traffic counter reinstatement works are planned…
Windfarm will support the local community for another 25 years
One of Scotland largest windfarms has been granted an extra 25 years of life in a move that is expected to help ring in funds for rural communities on the fringes of the Pentland Hills. The Harburnhead windfarm has already contributed almost £200,000 to local communities since it opened in 2016. And West Lothian Council Development Management…
The Edinburgh Drawing School offers summer courses
The Edinburgh Drawing School, based in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, is hosting a Summer School of courses for adults and children this July and August. The school particularly takes students out of the classroom to capture the city’s historic sights on canvas, such as Edinburgh Castle, painted in the impressionist styles of Cézanne, Monet and Seurat.…
