A new restaurant opens in Edinburgh every week, but this one is to be run by two of Scotland’s hospitality stars.

eòrna will be a 12 cover countertop chefs’ table overlooking the kitchen where Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery will create a pared back, intimate yet sophisticated dining experience. Opening on 30 May it will be a welcome addition to the Stockbridge scene.

Brian and Glen will host and cook for guests themselves. There will be no other chefs or front of house staff. There will be a tasting menu with the very best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines, changing from time to time.

The pair have a wealth of experience gathered from some of Scotland’s finest restaurants including two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, working with Michel Roux Jnr and Brian retained the Michelin star at Edinburgh’s Number One for four years.

www.eornarestaurant.com

And if you were left wondering – eòrna is the Gaelic word for barley.

