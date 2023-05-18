From this weekend at the Royal Highland Centre drivers have the chance to try out a new electric vehicle – but they must be under the age of 10.

Edinburgh is one of the first locations where drivers can try out the new British made Firefly Sport. The vehicle is educational, but also engineered to let youngsters experience the thrill of driving.

Four to 10 year olds in the Edinburgh area can try out the brand new Firefly Sport at Young Driver’s Royal Highland Centre venue. Lessons in the fully-fledged, scaled-down EV will begin at the venue on 21st May, taking place on selected weekend dates and costing just £20. The Firefly Sport, which debuted its prototype at the British Motor Show last year, is also available to purchase by private owners for £11,500.

Young Driver specialises in teaching those under 17 to drive and Firefly Sport will only travel at speeds of under 10mph with a 200-metre range for younger drivers. The all British EV is very safe as it has an automatic cut-off if there are obstacles in the way. The vehicle can also accommodate adult drivers or passengers.

Ian Mulingani, YDMC’s managing director, commented: “It’s hoped the car will help educate youngsters about road safety and how future motor vehicles can be an environmental force for good – as well as being a lot of fun! It’s designed to be straightforward and unintimidating, but being electric and looking like a junior supercar, it also aligns with the type of vehicle that children hope to drive when they pass their test. Having seen how young people respond behind the wheel, we can’t wait to let the youngsters of Edinburgh give it a go. It’s all helping in our mission to create a next generation of safe, responsible motorists – as well as putting smiles on faces!”

To find out more, purchase a driving lesson or to enquire about purchasing a Firefly Sport go to: www.youngdriver.com

