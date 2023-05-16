No long faces at Musselburgh Racecourse ahead of sensational raceday

The countdown is on to one of the most prestigious events in the Scottish racing calendar which promises a bumper offering for revellers both on and off the track.

With over £135,000 of prizes, The Edinburgh Cup Raceday sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, will take place on Derby Day on 3 June and will feature two of the most valuable races staged at Musselburgh Racecourse.

The event commonly referred to as ‘Edinburgh’s raceday’ is a dedicated celebration of the vibrant capital city with attendees getting an opportunity to enjoy a day packed full of entertainment and an array of Scotland’s best street food offerings to indulge in.

Edinburgh Gin’s long-term partnership with the East Lothian course has seen activities build year on year – with the upcoming 2023 event providing many an experience for gin and cocktail-fans to match the high-quality racing on display.

As well as eight-person gin domes and specially created drinks at bars around the course, the Edinburgh Gin tipple trailer will debut slushies alongside more traditional drinks and botanical- inspired cocktails.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Edinburgh Gin is a fitting partner to make one of the summer season’s social and sporting highlights.

“Revellers will be able to try the very best gin the capital has to offer while enjoying the racing and day’s festivities – which includes the Epsom Derby.

“The partnership matches Edinburgh Gin’s innovative and creative approach to gin production with our ambition to continually break down barriers, and we’re excited to showcase the best Musselburgh Racecourse and Edinburgh Gin have to offer on this exciting date in the summer Flat season.”

With the sought-after Edinburgh Gin domes already sold out for the Edinburgh Cup racegoers, visitors are being urged to book tickets now, with those booking before midnight on the 2 June saving £5 per person.

Aisling Johnston added: “Edinburgh Gin is a well-loved brand, and we believe its presence will bring an even greater sense of fun to events for guests by incorporating competitions and novelty features into the raceday.

“We look forward to welcoming the crowds to Musselburgh Racecourse on 3 June to enjoy what promises to be a spectacular day with a G&T in hand.”

Neil Boyd, Managing Director at Edinburgh Gin said: “Edinburgh Gin is delighted to once again sponsor the esteemed Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh Racecourse, a wonder-filled day out for all concerned.

“We are very proud of our Edinburgh roots; our distillery lies in the heart of this great city and we continue to support local events that bring people together in the spirit of good fun and friendly competition.

“We will be raising a glass on 3 June to the Edinburgh Cup and an exciting raceday ahead.”

Bill Farnsworth, Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse said: “The Edinburgh Cup is always a fantastic day of celebrations for everyone.

“The partnership between Edinburgh Gin and the Edinburgh Cup brings together the finest spirits and the finest horses for an unparalleled racing experience.

“We look forward to working with Edinburgh Gin to make it a day to remember for racing fans and Gin fans alike.”

Racegoers don’t need to worry about on-the-day transport as tickets are available on the Musselburgh Racecourse website for return tickets to Edinburgh. Buses will leave Waterloo Place in the city centre at 11:15 and return at 18:00, helping to provide a seamless experience. All return tickets are only £10 per person.

Edinburgh Cup Raceday gate admission is £40 for adults and £25 for concessions. Children aged 17 years and under go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Gates open at 11.30am, with provisional times for the first race at 1.15pm and the last race at 4:50pm. Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 27 race days across the flat and jump racing seasons including weekend, midweek, and evening.

Tickets here.

Like this: Like Loading...