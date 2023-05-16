Plans to demolish three schools and create a new community campus in Mayfield have been welcomed by local councillors.
The proposals will see Mayfield Nursery School, Saint Luke’s RC School, and Mayfield Primary School replaced with a campus containing a denominational and non-denominational primary school, additional support needs (ASN), and a nursery with associated sports pitches.
Plans for the new project have still to be lodged with the local authority but Midlothian councillors were given a chance to comment when a Pre Application Notice was put before them at a planning committee today.
Cllr Peter Smaill, ward member, said: “I welcome the redevelopment of this as a joint campus. I know the anxieties that parents had have been allayed by this plan.
And fellow ward member, Cllr Bryan Pottinger, urged planners to make transport a high priority in the planning of the school.
He said: “There is a problem now with the drop-off points on the school run. It has become a bottleneck and there is never enough car parking.
“Transport for this school should be high in the consideration of the planning of it to avoid future congestion in the area.”
Funding for the new Mayfield campus was secured in 2000 as part of a Scottish Government £800million pot for education investment.
The new campus will replace the two primary schools and provide 120 early years places and 48 ASN places.
The new sports halls, meeting rooms and community spaces, indoors and outdoors, will be available for community use.
Plans are expected to be lodged later this year with the council.
by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
