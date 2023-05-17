Stellar Monarchs turned on a powerful display to finish 18-point victors over Birmingham Brummies to record their first league win of the season.

Monarchs crossed the line first in 11 of the 15 races and team manager John Campbell said: “I am very pleased with the excellent display. There was good scoring throughout showing what we can do. Rory (Schlein) was a great guest and Craig (Cook) lead the team brilliantly. We now look forward to pushing on from this performance.”

Campbell’s men were never headed and took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in heat three as Paco Castagna took the win with Kye Thomson slotting into third.

Further heat advantages in heats four and five, the former with a tenacious ride by the impressive Jacob Hook to steal third on the line, meant the home men were in tactical territory and they pulled the trigger in the seventh race. Top home man Nick Morris joining Justin Sedgmen for a maximum and the lead was cut to four.

Any fear this would lead a capitulation were quickly put to be as Morris ground to a halt when looking well placed in heat 10 as Thompson and Castagna who recorded a heat maximum, both passing remaining home man Alfie Bowtell.

With an eight point lead and unbeaten to this stage, and with Cook due out in three of the last five races, confidence in the Monarchs camp was high and this proved to be well-founded as they stretched their advantage in heats 11, 12 and 14.

The only bright spot for the home men during this run a heat 13 win for Morris in the heat of the night.

This would be the only blip for Cook as he finished an excellent night for himself and the team taking the win in the last race.

So, a big bounce back win for the Armadale men who will hope that is the ship righted with the league campaign now well underway.

Birmingham 36: Morris 13, Bowtell 7+1, Wright 4+1, Sedgmen 6, Thompson 2, Pearson 4+1

Stellar Monarchs 54: Schlein 8+2, Fredriksen 7+1, Thomson 7, Castagna 10+1, Cook 14, Bickley 0, Hook 8+2

