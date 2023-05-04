Many inspiring leaders from healthcare, financial services, and government gathered recently to share empowering talks and advice at a conference in Edinburgh focused on female representation in the healthcare system.

More than 200 people attended the inaugural Women in Leadership Conference in Edinburgh, hosted on behalf of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AoMRC) by The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) and The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE).

The two-day conference featured a range of impactful talks from prominent speakers including Professor Dame Carrie MacEwen, Chair of the General Medical Council (GMC), Dr Maryann Ferreux, Medical Leader and Chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Group for RCPE, Professor Dame Sally Davies, former Chief Medical Officer for England, Dame Anne Richards, Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government and organisational psychologist, and NASA researcher, Professor Steven Yule.

Throughout the sessions, attendees from across the NHS heard about the challenges faced by female workers, the significance of examining broader obstacles, and the necessity for organisational transformation within the healthcare industry.

Clare McNaught, Vice President of RCSEd, said: “As the College’s first female VP in its 517 year history, it was a real honour to be part of this important event which will have no doubt left a mark on the hundreds of women who attended to hear talks from some of the most successful leaders both in the UK and internationally.

“We are delighted to have hosted this collaborative conference, which provided a platform for women in healthcare to share their experiences and insights. The event has highlighted the need for greater gender diversity and inclusion in healthcare leadership, and we hope that it will inspire more women to pursue leadership roles in the field, and help accelerate the work being done in the sector to address imbalance and remove barriers.”

The conference also featured a networking session, which provided attendees with the opportunity to connect with peers and potential mentors from across the healthcare sector.

Participants were highly engaged and praised the conference for its insightful content and focus on empowering women to break barriers and address cultural sexism in the workforce.

Panel discussions and interactive sessions covered a range of topics, from career development and mentorship to work-life balance, the gender pay gap, gender bias in the workplace, and diversity for those looking to move into leadership positions.

Dr Kerri Baker, the RCPE’s Director of Education, commented: “The RCPE and RCSEd, on behalf of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, are very proud to have hosted The Women in Leadership Conference which was a resounding success.

“We believe that promoting and supporting women in leadership is not only the right thing to do but is essential for the future success of healthcare systems around the world.”

