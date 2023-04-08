Hearts manager Robbie Neilson warned fans pre-match that St Mirren would be difficult opposition and so it proved as the Paisley side claimed all three points thanks to a 2-0 victory at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership.

It was the second-half of the game in which it all went wrong for the home side. The scoreline was blank at the break but Curtis Main did not take long to break the deadlock. He slotted home after 52 minutes and Alex Gogic added a second only five minutes later to heap the pressure on Hearts who slip to fourth position in the 12-strong cinch Premiership table after holding a comfortable lead over Aberdeen a few weeks ago.

Adding to the Tynecastle team’s woes on Saturday was the sending off of experienced former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) for two yellow cards after 62 minutes.

The result continues Hearts’ alarming slump as the Men in Maroon have suffered their sixth defeat in seven games and St Mirren are now only a point behind the out-of-touch Edinburgh combine.

And the Gorgie crowd let the players and team bosses know their feelings at the final whistle and the fall-out may overshadow St Mirren’s performance. It was their first win at Tynecastle since 2013.

Now, Hearts must re-group as they travel across the Capital to face Hibs next Saturday (12.30) and Neilson told BBC Scotland Sport: “We had opportunities to score and didn’t take them then we lost two very poor goals. We need to get our finger out.”

Stephen Robinson, St Mirren’s manager, said he men started slowly but added: “We sorted that out and second half was excellent.”

Strangely, Hearts had 66 per cent of the possession against the West of Scotland club who had 34 per cent and Hearts outshot St Mirren 16-15.

As Hearts were skidding to a confidence-sapping home defeat, Aberdeen secured three points with a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock, Cape Verde international Duk (real name Luis de Barros Lopes) netted a glory double for The Dons, scoring in the first minute and the 59th.

The men from the Granite City have enjoyed a tremendous run of form since they sacked Jim Goodwin with Barry Robson having guided them to a fifth straight league win for the first time in eight years.

As it stands, third-placed Aberdeen have 47 points from 31 fixtures while Hearts are two back from the same number of games. St Mirren are fifth on 44 points also from 31 games and Hibs are sixth with 40 points but from 30 games.

Like this: Like Loading...