Scottish actor Alan Cumming is to host a brunch at his Club Cumming in New York next Sunday in partnership with Edinburgh based Bross Bagels.
Larah Bross will co-host the Hangover Brunch which takes place the day after the New York City Tartan Day Parade, bringing Cool Caledonia’s bagels and bagpipes to downtown Manhattan.
There will be bagels, Bloody Marys and entertainment from the likes of the Highland Divas who starred at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on the menu. Also sharing the bill are Jamie McGeechan, Mike Lemme, Peter Glisman, Gara Lonning, Lorne Cousin, and Antony Cherrie.
Larah Bross said: “Our event offers up a chance to cure your hangover the Celtic way – a chance for NYC Tartan Day Parade goers to sample Scotland’s best bagels. We will even be giving guests the chance to peek up the kilt of some of the best Scottish cabaret – Club Cumming style.”
Alan Cumming said: “In the tradition of selling coals to Newcastle, I am so excited that Bross Bagels will be bringing their legendary bagels to Club Cumming.”
Bross Bagels has a bakery in Portobello, a Deli at St James Quarter and shops in Stockbridge and Bruntsfield. Larah who is the founder and owner brings together her Jewish Canadian background with her experience of living in New York and a passion for Scottish locally sourced ingredients.
Club Cumming 505 East 6th Street New York Sunday 16 April 2023 noon until 4pm Tickets here.
Saints stun stuttering Hearts at Tynecastle
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson warned fans pre-match that St Mirren would be difficult opposition and so it proved as the Paisley side claimed all three points thanks to a 2-0 victory at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership. It was the second-half of the game in which it all went wrong for the home side. The scoreline…
Scots hit Wales for six and Grange top pool in Europe
Jen Eadie returned from eight weeks on the sidelines from injury to net a glory double as much-changed Scotland beat new-look Wales 6-0 in the first of a double-header international at Edinburgh’s Peffermill and Grange move top of their pool in the men’s Club Trophy in Vienna. The 27-year-old admitted to feeling the pace of the…
World premier of Catriona and the Dragon performed to sell out audiences
The world premier performances of Catriona and the Dragon were held in Dunbar Parish Church this week and both dates were a sell-out. What is even better is that the audiences said they loved the Lammermuir Festival’s new community opera for East Lothian. There are as yet no plans for further performances but it was…
Meet the Young People’s Sport Panel members from Edinburgh
The full panel have had their first development day at University of Stirling. Ione Dobson and Ailsa Gault speak about why they got involved in the panel and what they want to achieve in their two years. Earlier this month, the full collective of the sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel met in person for the…
Westminster Watch
A quick look at what Edinburgh’s MPs were up to in the House of Commons last month. All eyes have been on Holyrood recently, what with the first SNP leadership contest in two decades and Scotland getting its sixth First Minister, Humza Yousaf. Now that both parliaments are on their Easter break, there’s usually time…
Take the train to the Melrose Sevens
ScotRail has confirmed that there will be more seat available for rugby fans heading to the Melrose Sevens this weekend. The fast-paced rugby tournament takes place at The Greenyards, the home of Melrose Rugby Club, on Saturday, 8 April, between 11am and 7.30pm. To help fans travel to and from the event as seamlessly as…