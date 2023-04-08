Scottish actor Alan Cumming is to host a brunch at his Club Cumming in New York next Sunday in partnership with Edinburgh based Bross Bagels.

Larah Bross will co-host the Hangover Brunch which takes place the day after the New York City Tartan Day Parade, bringing Cool Caledonia’s bagels and bagpipes to downtown Manhattan.

There will be bagels, Bloody Marys and entertainment from the likes of the Highland Divas who starred at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on the menu. Also sharing the bill are Jamie McGeechan, Mike Lemme, Peter Glisman, Gara Lonning, Lorne Cousin, and Antony Cherrie.

Larah Bross said: “Our event offers up a chance to cure your hangover the Celtic way – a chance for NYC Tartan Day Parade goers to sample Scotland’s best bagels. We will even be giving guests the chance to peek up the kilt of some of the best Scottish cabaret – Club Cumming style.”

Alan Cumming said: “In the tradition of selling coals to Newcastle, I am so excited that Bross Bagels will be bringing their legendary bagels to Club Cumming.”

Bross Bagels has a bakery in Portobello, a Deli at St James Quarter and shops in Stockbridge and Bruntsfield. Larah who is the founder and owner brings together her Jewish Canadian background with her experience of living in New York and a passion for Scottish locally sourced ingredients.

Club Cumming 505 East 6th Street New York Sunday 16 April 2023 noon until 4pm Tickets here.

