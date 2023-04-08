Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has highlighted Scotland’s longstanding bond with the United States of America ahead of travelling to New York for this year’s Tartan Week celebrations.
This year is the 25th anniversary of the Senate declaration of Tartan Day in the USA which is on 6 April.
Tartan Week has grown to include a series of events combining a range of cultural engagements to celebrate the enduring links between Scotland and the US.
The Culture Secretary will attend the annual Tartan Day Observance in Bryant Park, the Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Brick Church on the Upper East Side and will march in the parade up 6th Avenue led by Grand Marshal Gail Porter, and the 29 young Scottish musicians making up Edinburgh’s own Pulse of the Place.
Mr Robertson will host an event convening alumni of Scottish universities alongside leading academic and business connections, and will meet American companies with links to Scotland to discuss improving trade and investment opportunities, including those in the tech sector.
Mr Robertson is also expected to set out plans on how the Scottish Government will further engage with the global Scottish diaspora.
Mr Robertson said:“Scotland’s connections with North America are made up of multiple threads, much like tartan itself. Our longstanding relationship started as a historical bond, but it continues to evolve and is carried by people from all walks of life, all around the world.
“These connections continue to foster a wealth of opportunities, enriching each of our communities. As a nation of creators, pioneers and innovators, we are an attractive and welcoming destination for North Americans to visit, work, study, do business or even call home.
“Participating in Tartan Week gives us the chance to celebrate this continuing and evolving relationship with North America, showcasing our global outlook and values of kindness, fairness and openness. I look forward to promoting Scottish trade, culture and cuisine during the trip in addition to laying out our plans to strengthen our connections with the worldwide Scottish diaspora.”
Saints stun stuttering Hearts at Tynecastle
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson warned fans pre-match that St Mirren would be difficult opposition and so it proved as the Paisley side claimed all three points thanks to a 2-0 victory at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership. It was the second-half of the game in which it all went wrong for the home side. The scoreline…
Continue Reading Saints stun stuttering Hearts at Tynecastle
Bross Bagels take a bite out of the Big Apple
Scottish actor Alan Cumming is to host a brunch at his Club Cumming in New York next Sunday in partnership with Edinburgh based Bross Bagels. Larah Bross will co-host the Hangover Brunch which takes place the day after the New York City Tartan Day Parade, bringing Cool Caledonia’s bagels and bagpipes to downtown Manhattan. There…
Continue Reading Bross Bagels take a bite out of the Big Apple
Scots hit Wales for six and Grange top pool in Europe
Jen Eadie returned from eight weeks on the sidelines from injury to net a glory double as much-changed Scotland beat new-look Wales 6-0 in the first of a double-header international at Edinburgh’s Peffermill and Grange move top of their pool in the men’s Club Trophy in Vienna. The 27-year-old admitted to feeling the pace of the…
Continue Reading Scots hit Wales for six and Grange top pool in Europe
World premier of Catriona and the Dragon performed to sell out audiences
The world premier performances of Catriona and the Dragon were held in Dunbar Parish Church this week and both dates were a sell-out. What is even better is that the audiences said they loved the Lammermuir Festival’s new community opera for East Lothian. There are as yet no plans for further performances but it was…
Continue Reading World premier of Catriona and the Dragon performed to sell out audiences
Meet the Young People’s Sport Panel members from Edinburgh
The full panel have had their first development day at University of Stirling. Ione Dobson and Ailsa Gault speak about why they got involved in the panel and what they want to achieve in their two years. Earlier this month, the full collective of the sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel met in person for the…
Continue Reading Meet the Young People’s Sport Panel members from Edinburgh
Westminster Watch
A quick look at what Edinburgh’s MPs were up to in the House of Commons last month. All eyes have been on Holyrood recently, what with the first SNP leadership contest in two decades and Scotland getting its sixth First Minister, Humza Yousaf. Now that both parliaments are on their Easter break, there’s usually time…