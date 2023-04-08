Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has highlighted Scotland’s longstanding bond with the United States of America ahead of travelling to New York for this year’s Tartan Week celebrations.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Senate declaration of Tartan Day in the USA which is on 6 April.

Tartan Week has grown to include a series of events combining a range of cultural engagements to celebrate the enduring links between Scotland and the US.

The Culture Secretary will attend the annual Tartan Day Observance in Bryant Park, the Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Brick Church on the Upper East Side and will march in the parade up 6th Avenue led by Grand Marshal Gail Porter, and the 29 young Scottish musicians making up Edinburgh’s own Pulse of the Place.

Pulse of the Place fundraising with a march across the Forth Road Bridge on 4 March 2023. They will also parade across the Brooklyn Bridge when they are in New York. PHOTO Martin P McAdam

Mr Robertson will host an event convening alumni of Scottish universities alongside leading academic and business connections, and will meet American companies with links to Scotland to discuss improving trade and investment opportunities, including those in the tech sector.

Mr Robertson is also expected to set out plans on how the Scottish Government will further engage with the global Scottish diaspora.

Mr Robertson said:“Scotland’s connections with North America are made up of multiple threads, much like tartan itself. Our longstanding relationship started as a historical bond, but it continues to evolve and is carried by people from all walks of life, all around the world.

“These connections continue to foster a wealth of opportunities, enriching each of our communities. As a nation of creators, pioneers and innovators, we are an attractive and welcoming destination for North Americans to visit, work, study, do business or even call home.

“Participating in Tartan Week gives us the chance to celebrate this continuing and evolving relationship with North America, showcasing our global outlook and values of kindness, fairness and openness. I look forward to promoting Scottish trade, culture and cuisine during the trip in addition to laying out our plans to strengthen our connections with the worldwide Scottish diaspora.”

Angus Robertson Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture PHOTO The Scottish Government

Like this: Like Loading...