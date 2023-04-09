EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One: Grange 0, Cardiff & Met 2 (in Vienna)

Grange fell at the final hurdle and ended second in Pool A of the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, tournament in Vienna, Austria, after being beaten 2-0 by Cardiff & Met in their final pool game.

The Welsh side top the four-strong table with 12 points with Grange second on 11 and the Edinburgh side now meet Grasshopper from Zurich in Switzerland in the third and fourth place play off today (Monday).

A double from Jack Pritchard did the damage. He broke the deadlock with a deflection after 33 minutes and scored a breakaway goal in the final minute in a tight game.

Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said there was not much between the teams and he added: “We were pleased with the performance but obviously disappointed to miss out on getting to top position in a very tough group.

“There is no automatic promotion in this event as it depends on country co-efficient and even winning the tournament would not guarantee two Scotland sides in the European Hockey League.”

PICTURE: Grange in action against Inverleith in a recent men’s Premiership clash by Nigel Duncan

