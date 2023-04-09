Women’s hockey International: Scotland 6, Wales 0 (on Saturday), Scotland 3, Wales 1 (on Sunday) both at Peffermill, Edinburgh

Sarah Jamieson (pictured) scored a sensational game-winner as Scotland’s senior hockey women completed a win double over Wales at Edinburgh’s Peffermill, scoring nine goals with only one in reply.

The lively Watsonians striker picked up the ball to the right of the Welsh goal near the by line and lashed an unstoppable shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.

The shock on her face was priceless and it also proved a decisive goal for Scotland who were put under pressure by the hard-working and well-organised Welsh side in Sunday’s 3-1 win.

Jamieson, an Edinburgh-based lawyer, slotted home with a cute backhand flock in the dying minutes to finally kill off Welsh hopes, but the rocket shot certainly steadied Scotland’s nerves after a rocky period.

Credit the coaching staff of the new-look Welsh side who were brushed aside 6-0 at Peffermill on Saturday by much-changed Scotland, minus most of their Great Britain internationals.

They obviously did their homework overnight and the Welsh were a different outfit in the second game.

The visitors were locked at 0-0 with the eager Scots after the first quarter and Scotland goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan, now with English club side, Sevenoaks HC, after a spell in Spain, was called upon to deny the gritty Welsh on a breakaway deep into the session.

Scotland captain Katie Robertson broke the deadlock, however, latching onto a great pass from Jamieson who drove into the circle before laying it off to The University of Edinburgh player mid-way through the second quarter. Then Robertson dived full length to stretch for a ball in the D but it ballooned over the bar as Scotland pressed for a second.

Jamieson then took centre stage 1min 37sec from the end of the quarter, bringing the appreciative crowd to their feet to give Scotland a 2-0 lead at the half-time break.

And former Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith player almost put Scotland 3-0 up with another dart into the D, but Wales responded and highly-talented The University of Edinburgh goalkeeper, Amber Murray, who has been prominent for the students in the women’s Premiership in Scotland this season, pulled off an outstanding triple save to preserve Scotland’s clean sheet.

However, the emerging star could not prevent the Welsh side netting with six minutes left of the third quarter, the ball being deflected home giving Murray no chance and they had another chance soon after but the ball flew inches wide of Murray’s left-hand upright.

Into the final session and The University of Edinburgh forward, Lunjika Nyirenda, and Jamieson, this time on a one-on-one with the Welsh goalkeeper, both had chances but failed to add to Scotland’s tally before, with 1min 19sec left, Jamieson was first to a loose ball in the Welsh D and, using fine footwork to get into position, prodded the ball home from close range.

The 28-year-old forward, who has over 70 caps, looked back on the second goal and said: “I knew I did not have long to get the shot off and I put it high, but I was not expecting it to go off the crossbar. It was a shock.”

The two games, she said, proved a good work out as the Tartan Hearts kick-start their build-up to EuroHockey A Division in Germany in August.

And Scotland’s vice-captain for the double-header said: “We knew they (Wales) would be hurting from Saturday and that they would come out and play. They defended solidly and we were pleased that we had to grind it out.”

Scotland had to adapt their game from the opener and Jamieson added: “We are missing a number of players who were with us in Birmingham (for the Commonwealth Games) and Dunkirk (for the EuroHockey B Division promotion games), but there are plenty of players here who showed they deserve a place in the squad. it is exciting that we have that depth in the squad now.”

