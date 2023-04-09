The first tenants have moved into brand new homes in Ramage Square in Leith.
These 41 social rent properties managed by Harbour Homes and 41 mid-market rented homes managed by Harbour Lettings. This is the the section 75 affordable housing project associated with Cala’s wider development at Ocean Drive. The development is made up of one, two and three bedroom homes for social and mid market rent and is close to a range of local amenities including Ocean Terminal shopping centre.
Heather Kiteley, Group Chief Executive of Harbour, said: “I’m really proud that we have successfully created more excellent, affordable homes in Leith. Tenants will have the best of both worlds, living close to the city centre and while also enjoying the vibrant life of Leith and The Shore.”
Councillor Jane Meagher, Edinburgh’s Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work convener, said: “Edinburgh’s council housing stock was devastated by the Right to Buy policy, meaning only 14% of homes in our city today are social housing compared to a Scottish average of 23%. We desperately need to work on reversing this trend and we are committed, alongside our social landlord partners, to building as many affordable homes as we can. It’s fantastic, then, to bring forward 82 good quality genuinely affordable new homes which are now ready to move into at Waterfront Plaza. Crucially, half of these will be for social rent.
“This is a great location close to Ocean Terminal which will soon benefit from the tram extension to Newhaven. The homes will be ready in time for the new line going live later in the spring and the buildings have been constructed with carbon reduction in mind. My thanks to Harbour and our Council officers who have been involved in delivering the types of homes our city, our climate and our residents need and will enjoy.”
The homes were designed by Covell Matthews and the main building contractor was Cruden Building Scotland. These homes were built in collaboration with The City of Edinburgh Council who has spent £5 million on the development.
