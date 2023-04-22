The Pedal on Parliament route from Chambers Street to Holyrood is an easy one, although it has taken a lot of campaigning to get here.
Pedal on Parliament (POP) was set up in 2012, but even now with a government which commits a larger percentage of its transport budget to active travel, there is still a need to keep on campaigning for safer infrastructure.
The feeder ride from Glasgow which set off early this morning paused briefly at the ghost bike placed on the Broomielaw in memory of Emma Burke Newman who was killed there while cycling. An investigation into Emma’s death is ongoing.
The architecture student’s parents Rose Marie and John say they back Pedal on Parliament as their first political action in support of safer ways to travel on Scotland’s roads, and they will host a memorial service in the US where they live.
The hundreds of cyclists will gather on Chambers Street and will set off at 1o’clock to ride to The Scottish Parliament where speeches will be made.
Look out for photos later here and on Facebook. The fabulous Andy Arthur created the POP Scotland posters.
Earth Day 2023 – How soils changed life on Earth
by Sandy Hetherington, The University of Edinburgh For the first 4 billion years of Earth’s existence, its continents were dusty, barren and rocky landscapes similar to the surface of Mars. But, around 500 million years ago, this all changed. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here. Land plants began…
Scottish Government makes awards to Edinburgh and Glasgow festivals
The Scottish Government’s Expo Fund will support fourteen major festivals in the capital and in Glasgow this year with a grant of £1.8 million shared among them. The fund was set up in 2007 to make the festivals more innovative and maximise national and international opportunities for artists. This year the awards to Edinburgh are:…
New library now under construction in Ratho
Clark Contracts is now on site in Ratho working on the new library and Early Years facility for The City of Edinburgh Council. The library had been contained in a temporary unit and this was demolished making way for a new single storey building. This will allow flexible library space and a modern early years…
Schlein-inspired Bandits mug Edinburgh at Armadale
BSN Series: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 41, Berwick FTS Bandits 49 Delighted Bandits promoter and team manager Gary Flint warned his Berwick side not to rest on their laurels despite their stunning victory at Edinburgh. The FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, bounced back in superb style from last weekend’s home mauling by Glasgow Tigers to…
Consultation events will set out details of the regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline
The council is consulting with residents and businesses, and any other interested groups on the way that Seafield might be transformed and regenerated into a 20 minute neighbourhood. In connection with the proposals – Connecting Coastal Communities – there are two events being held next week where council officers will be on hand to ask…
Greens say it is time for a national debate on the monarchy
With the Coronation just days away, the Scottish Greens say this is exactly the time to be questioning the future of the Monarchy. Speaking ahead of a sold-out party event taking place in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, has called for a national conversation about the need for a democratic,…
