The Pedal on Parliament route from Chambers Street to Holyrood is an easy one, although it has taken a lot of campaigning to get here.

Pedal on Parliament (POP) was set up in 2012, but even now with a government which commits a larger percentage of its transport budget to active travel, there is still a need to keep on campaigning for safer infrastructure.

The feeder ride from Glasgow which set off early this morning paused briefly at the ghost bike placed on the Broomielaw in memory of Emma Burke Newman who was killed there while cycling. An investigation into Emma’s death is ongoing.

The architecture student’s parents Rose Marie and John say they back Pedal on Parliament as their first political action in support of safer ways to travel on Scotland’s roads, and they will host a memorial service in the US where they live.

The Glasgow feeder ride, dedicated to the memory of Emma, has set off after pausing briefly at her white bike. ♥️ #Pop23 pic.twitter.com/7z7x9sj13g — Pedal On Parliament (@POPScotland) April 22, 2023

The hundreds of cyclists will gather on Chambers Street and will set off at 1o’clock to ride to The Scottish Parliament where speeches will be made.

Look out for photos later here and on Facebook. The fabulous Andy Arthur created the POP Scotland posters.

Pedal on Parliament 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

