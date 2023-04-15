Grange travelled to Auchenhowie and earned a 1-1 draw with arch rivals Western Wildcats to remain in pole position in the men’s Premiership by only one point from the Glasgow club.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University, who are third, thrashed bottom club Inverleith 9-1.

In the bottom half of the table, Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) earned a victory with a 4-3 win at Dunfermline Carnegie to underline their recent form. They are now unbeaten in three matches and sit fourth in the six-strong table with 14 points, nine ahead of the Fife combine.

In teh women’s Premiership, Edinburgh University slammed four goals past previously unbeaten Watsonians at Peffermill and the 4-2 successsees the students take over from their Capital rivals at the top. with 40 points. Watsonians have 37.

It was not such a good story for two other Edinburgh clubs who are in the bottom half of the table. Second-placed Grange Edinburgh Ladies lost 3-1 to pace-setting Hillhead in the Capital and are now five points adrift of the Glasgow club and Inverleith went down 3-2 at tird-placed Gordonians in Aberdeen. Inverleith are second bottom with six points, two above bottom club Dundee Wanderers.

PICTURE: Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, talks to referees by Nigel Duncan

