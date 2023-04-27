Edinburgh International Festival
It is clear that there is some paring down of finances at Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) HQ. There are to be no fireworks at the end of August to mark the end of one of the biggest cultural events anywhere in the world. The last time the fireworks were staged after the festival was in 2019. Virgin Money ended their sponsorship deal with the festival in 2020, and until a big name sponsor is found there will be no fireworks.
Bangladeshi celebration
Foysol Choudhury, MBE, is the first person born in Bangladesh to be elected as an MSP. He uses the position to its full extent to celebrate all anniversaries and even welcomed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, to the parliament during COP26.
He told us his thoughts after the celebration held at Holyrood on Tuesday night.
Council blunder
The council is having to restart a consultation on making Spaces for People measures permanent. The Local Democracy Reporting Service was shown a councillor briefing note and wrote the story which you can read here.
It’s all Greek to me
A new Greek restaurant will open on Friday in the New Town.
Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours.
Scottish youth charity secures support from global powersports leader BRP
The partnership will help Polar Academy expand its mission to give vulnerable young people a chance to redefine their physical and mental limits. Scottish transformational youth charity, The Polar Academy, today announces its partnership with BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats. In collaboration with BRP and its ‘Ride…
Eclectic new neighbourhood hangout set to open in Bruntsfield
A new bar and restaurant, Patron Saint promises to be a ‘home away from home’, when it opens in Bruntsfield this May. The all-day dining menu overseen by head chef Francesco Castro, previously of the Glentress Hotel, will feature casual dishes and brunch items that showcase hyperlocal suppliers like Modern Standard and La Barantine which…
Cottages & Creels – first Edinburgh solo exhibition by Ingrid Mayes
The opening of Ingrid Mayes’ first Edinburgh solo exhibition takes place on Saturday 29 April at 2.30 pm at Art & Craft Collective. Originally from Kent, Ingrid relocated to Fife in 2007 and now paints full time from her studio in Dalgety Bay. She generally works in acrylics or oils and prefers to imagine her…
Edinburgh writers Val McDermid & Doug Johnstone in the running for best crime novel award
Public vote will help choose the winner of the UK’s most prestigious crime writing prize, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2023 The search for the best crime novel of 2023 is now underway – with two Edinburgh authors in the starting line-up. Now in its nineteenth year, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel…
Permission granted for care home in Davidson’s Mains despite opposition
A council decision to grant planning permission for a care home in a former Edinburgh village centre has been described as a “really bad outcome” by local residents who called on the site to be used for “much needed houses” instead. A planning meeting heard that the “vast majority” of people in Davidson’s Mains were…
Care home’s cooking class proves better than sliced bread
Bread making masterclass inspires creativity amongst the residents. Residents at an Edinburgh care home have enjoyed a series of cooking classes as part of their events calendar, with the programme starting off with a bread making masterclass. The sessions held at Cramond Residence, courtesy of the home’s Chef Paul Cowley, hope to inspire creativity and reignite…
