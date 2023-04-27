Edinburgh International Festival

It is clear that there is some paring down of finances at Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) HQ. There are to be no fireworks at the end of August to mark the end of one of the biggest cultural events anywhere in the world. The last time the fireworks were staged after the festival was in 2019. Virgin Money ended their sponsorship deal with the festival in 2020, and until a big name sponsor is found there will be no fireworks.

Read more here.

Virgin Money Fireworks 2019 – Edinburgh International Festival. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Bangladeshi celebration

Foysol Choudhury, MBE, is the first person born in Bangladesh to be elected as an MSP. He uses the position to its full extent to celebrate all anniversaries and even welcomed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, to the parliament during COP26.

He told us his thoughts after the celebration held at Holyrood on Tuesday night.

Read more here.

Council blunder

The council is having to restart a consultation on making Spaces for People measures permanent. The Local Democracy Reporting Service was shown a councillor briefing note and wrote the story which you can read here.

It’s all Greek to me

A new Greek restaurant will open on Friday in the New Town.

Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours.

Read more here.

