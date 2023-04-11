Today we have a couple of great stories of trades people doing well. (And also turning from one career to another.)

Thomas is painting the town red

Or blue, purple or whatever colour his clients ask for. Thomas Payne is a sign painter, or signwriter and his business has been growing by word of mouth – and his fabulous collection of photos on Instagram.

Former plumber turns DJ

Christian Rogers (24) has just hung up his wrenches and spanners in favour of spinning the discs as a DJ on the main stage at Fly Open Air Festival this summer. Rather than fixing leaks he is going to mix some beats at Hopetoun House.

He has just been signed by the same label as Sam Smith.

Christian Rogers pictured at Hopetoun House where he will be headlining the Fly Open Air Festival which takes place on 20th and 21st May 2023 PHOTO Greg Macvean

At Edinburgh Science Festival

It would be a good idea to look ahead on the Edinburgh Science Festival programme to book some events. There are many which are already sold out – but this one takes place on 15 and 16 April at Edinburgh Zoo. The Eggsperimental Breakfast is early at 9am and lasts for two hours.

This is an opportunity to get into the zoo before it is open to the general public and find out about the latest research being conducted there. There will be crafts and experiments for all to enjoy.

Scotland is facing a Litter Emergency

Tomorrow there will be a Spring Clean litter pick in Sighthill Park beginning at 11.30am. This is organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful and anyone is welcome to come along to 319 Broomhouse Road EH11 3UY to take part. The Meeting Point is at the Skatepark car park.

Dress code: Please dress for outdoor activity, this includes sturdy shoes and warm and waterproof clothing. Check the forecast but also be prepared for changeable weather (sun, wind, cold and rain).

Remember to bring any drinks and food with you on the day.

A spokesperson for Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Each year we coordinate Spring Clean Scotland – a month long focus for schools, businesses, local authorities, communities and individuals to tackle litter and waste across Scotland by carrying out a litter pick in Scotland and making a difference their community. This year our campaign will run from 17 March – 17 April 2023.

“For over a decade we have consistently highlighted the issue of unacceptable levels of litter across Scotland alongside declining standards of local environmental quality. The reality is that current behaviours and approaches are not enough to influence the trend of decline that we have been reporting. The importance of the issue can no longer be ignored, and we believe that our 2023 Spring Clean campaign is our most crucial yet.

“We are inviting our audiences to join us in reducing litter levels across Scotland’s neighbourhoods for the sake of our environment, our wildlife and our own health and wellbeing.Working across all sectors to support community litter picking that not only improves places but also encourages responsible behaviours is an important part of Clean Up Scotland. Now is a great time for businesses across Scotland to demonstrate their commitment to their local community, by taking practical action, demonstrating their commitment to being a ‘good neighbour’ and improving local environmental quality.”

