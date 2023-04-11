Today we have a couple of great stories of trades people doing well. (And also turning from one career to another.)
Thomas is painting the town red
Or blue, purple or whatever colour his clients ask for. Thomas Payne is a sign painter, or signwriter and his business has been growing by word of mouth – and his fabulous collection of photos on Instagram.
Former plumber turns DJ
Christian Rogers (24) has just hung up his wrenches and spanners in favour of spinning the discs as a DJ on the main stage at Fly Open Air Festival this summer. Rather than fixing leaks he is going to mix some beats at Hopetoun House.
He has just been signed by the same label as Sam Smith.
At Edinburgh Science Festival
It would be a good idea to look ahead on the Edinburgh Science Festival programme to book some events. There are many which are already sold out – but this one takes place on 15 and 16 April at Edinburgh Zoo. The Eggsperimental Breakfast is early at 9am and lasts for two hours.
This is an opportunity to get into the zoo before it is open to the general public and find out about the latest research being conducted there. There will be crafts and experiments for all to enjoy.
Scotland is facing a Litter Emergency
Tomorrow there will be a Spring Clean litter pick in Sighthill Park beginning at 11.30am. This is organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful and anyone is welcome to come along to 319 Broomhouse Road EH11 3UY to take part. The Meeting Point is at the Skatepark car park.
Dress code: Please dress for outdoor activity, this includes sturdy shoes and warm and waterproof clothing. Check the forecast but also be prepared for changeable weather (sun, wind, cold and rain).
Remember to bring any drinks and food with you on the day.
A spokesperson for Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Each year we coordinate Spring Clean Scotland – a month long focus for schools, businesses, local authorities, communities and individuals to tackle litter and waste across Scotland by carrying out a litter pick in Scotland and making a difference their community. This year our campaign will run from 17 March – 17 April 2023.
“For over a decade we have consistently highlighted the issue of unacceptable levels of litter across Scotland alongside declining standards of local environmental quality. The reality is that current behaviours and approaches are not enough to influence the trend of decline that we have been reporting. The importance of the issue can no longer be ignored, and we believe that our 2023 Spring Clean campaign is our most crucial yet.
“We are inviting our audiences to join us in reducing litter levels across Scotland’s neighbourhoods for the sake of our environment, our wildlife and our own health and wellbeing.Working across all sectors to support community litter picking that not only improves places but also encourages responsible behaviours is an important part of Clean Up Scotland. Now is a great time for businesses across Scotland to demonstrate their commitment to their local community, by taking practical action, demonstrating their commitment to being a ‘good neighbour’ and improving local environmental quality.”
How to subscribe to our print edition
To ensure you get your own copy of each month’s The Edinburgh Reporter subscribe to our delivery service and we will ensure that your issue of our newspaper is delivered to your door.
All you need is a UK postcode. Deliveries will be made by Royal Mail.
Click here to subscribe to have your own copy of The Edinburgh Reporter delivered to you
The annual cost is £33, some of which covers the postage costs and the rest will help us to keep bringing you the news and producing a newspaper.
Our target is to recruit 500 new subscribers in 2023 as this would ensure production of the paper for a whole year. And any surplus would of course be reinvested in our site, or in employing a new member of staff.
If an annual subscription is too much of a commitment then could we ask you to contribute a smaller amount – for a cup of coffee – through ko-fi. Any small amount helps us a lot – and it takes a lot of coffee to produce the news.
Work underway at landmark Edinburgh development
Well known capital building to be developed into luxury homes A premium developer is about to work on Edinburgh’s former Royal Hospital for Sick Children, planning a careful restoration into a range of high-quality homes. Square & Crescent has begun construction at its Royal Meadows development which will include eight townhouses and 85 apartments carefully created…
Continue Reading Work underway at landmark Edinburgh development
The Leith Collective hosts “Furniture Reimagined” eco exhibition
New exhibition has a host of homes and interiors ideas to breathe new life into old household items. Creating a home is an art form – choosing furniture can be an act of creative self-expression,but upcycling furniture can take that creativity to a whole new level. This is especiallyevident in a brand-new eco exhibition, Furniture…
Continue Reading The Leith Collective hosts “Furniture Reimagined” eco exhibition
City “proptech” firm acquired by Airbnb
Edinburgh proptech firm Letting Cloud has been acquired by US holiday rental company Airbnb. The capital-based property portal has been trading for four years since being set up by tech entrepreneur Grant MacCusker in 2019 to provide the market with an advertising platform for agents and landlords. Providing a turnkey operation that enhances the rental…
Talking about climate change over coffee
Two Scottish independent coffee businesses say they are fearful of the impact that climate change will have on coffee in the next few years. Following a Fairtrade report which found that as much as half of the area which is used for coffee farming could no longer be suitable by 2050, the two business owners…
The long and winding tale of Braid Road
The City of Edinburgh Council describes its QuietRoutes as walking and cycling routes that are ‘perfect for exploring the city’. It claims that it designed these routes for users of all abilities and that they’re a great way to avoid busy main roads. So why are we seeing a QuietRoute that was suitable for all…
Thomas Paints – all over Edinburgh
Thomas Payne was a student at Edinburgh College of Art, who studied for a BA Honours plus a Masters in product design. Now he has a very successful business sign writing or sign painting on shop fronts all over the city. His is only one business in a small community of signwriters in the city,…