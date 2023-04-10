A qualified plumber from Bathgate has just turned the bend on his career path to become a full time DJ.
Christian Rogers (24) began his alternative career at the age of 15 when he was gifted his first decks. He started playing at gigs just three years later and now his latest single Give Me Your Love (Baby) has taken over the Soundcloud charts with nearly 1.6 million streams.
He has been signed as the same label as Sam Smith and will take to the main stage at FLY Open Air Festival at Hopetoun House this summer.
Christian is the latest in a string of forward-thinking dance acts that are pushing Scotland’s reputation for farming dance music superstars such as Calvin Harris, Ewan McVicar & LF System.
He said: “I was until only recently working full-time as a plumber. That was until my latest track ‘Give Me Your Love (Baby)’ went slightly viral! So, I made the bold decision last month to pack away my tools and focus on DJing full-time. I can’t wait to join the Team at FLY and play Hopetoun House next month. It’s a dream come true.”
In Scotland’s current music landscape, FLY Open Air is a successful outdoor club event with a huge audience, a first-rate roster of DJs, and a growing international presence. The two-day event – scheduled for Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May 2023 – will be celebrating its tenth edition taking place in the grounds of Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.
Tom Ketley, FLY Festival Founder, said: “Christian was set to play on one of our smaller stages but with all of his success in the last few months, we just had to bump him up to the Main Stage. He’s insanely talented and a great young talent for Scotland. At FLY we are all about giving homegrown DJs a platform, so I’m excited to see half of West Lothian down to see the man of the moment!”
‘Give Me Your Love (Baby)’ is available to stream/download on all major music platforms now.
And tickets for FLY Festival can be purchased here.
