The Director-General of National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, has announced he will step down from his role in February 2024.

Sir John joined the National Galleries of Scotland as Director-General in 2006 and has led the organisation through a period of significant change, combining an ambition for artistic excellence with a drive to open up the collection to the broadest possible public. Since 2006, attendance at the organisation’s three galleries in Edinburgh has risen by over a million visitors, reaching an average of 2.5 million visits annually in the years before the pandemic.

Tonight at the Soundhouse – Mike + Ruthy

This will be an evening to remember at The Traverse Bar on Cambridge Street. The singers and storytellers have a “down-home approach to Americana that is honest, beautiful and raw”.

Anaïs Mitchell who is no mean singer songwriter herself, has said that Mike + Ruthy are “a national treasure”. They are so highly regarded that they have privileged access to the Woody Guthrie archive to complete an unfinished piece called My New York City.

Colinton Community Council

If you live in Colinton you may be interested to know that the Community Council meets there tomorrow evening at Colinton Bowling Club at 7.30pm.

The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any intervening business meetings will normally be available on the night or beforehand online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes

Tomorrow evening the Community Council will discuss Bridge Road and Spylaw Street as well as the ongoing repairs to the Dell Bridges.

When anyone who is not a member of the community council attends one of these meetings they do not have an automatic right to be heard, but they are allowed to listen to the discussions. And of course there are opportunities to chat to community councillors after the meeting about any local issues.

At the Edinburgh Science Festival today



Those over the age of seven can join in the free events at the City Art Centre. You need to book a pass and book individual workshops, but it is a good day out.



The team of LEGO® builders is imagining a future without waste. Learn to design things differently to change the way we use and waste things. These are real world challenges to be explored.

All the Edinburgh Science events are in the programme below:

The April issue of our paper is out now. It is at the usual stockists, but if you would like to subscribe to ensure you get your own copy, then subscribe before close of business today 10 April and we will mail you the April issue.



Our newspaper includes many stories that may or may not be included on our website, but they are always presented a little differently. You will see some terrific photos in our middle page spread this month.



