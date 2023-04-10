Sir John steps down
The Director-General of National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, has announced he will step down from his role in February 2024.
Sir John joined the National Galleries of Scotland as Director-General in 2006 and has led the organisation through a period of significant change, combining an ambition for artistic excellence with a drive to open up the collection to the broadest possible public. Since 2006, attendance at the organisation’s three galleries in Edinburgh has risen by over a million visitors, reaching an average of 2.5 million visits annually in the years before the pandemic.
Tonight at the Soundhouse – Mike + Ruthy
This will be an evening to remember at The Traverse Bar on Cambridge Street. The singers and storytellers have a “down-home approach to Americana that is honest, beautiful and raw”.
Anaïs Mitchell who is no mean singer songwriter herself, has said that Mike + Ruthy are “a national treasure”. They are so highly regarded that they have privileged access to the Woody Guthrie archive to complete an unfinished piece called My New York City.
Colinton Community Council
If you live in Colinton you may be interested to know that the Community Council meets there tomorrow evening at Colinton Bowling Club at 7.30pm.
The agenda, draft minutes from the previous meeting and from any intervening business meetings will normally be available on the night or beforehand online at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes
Tomorrow evening the Community Council will discuss Bridge Road and Spylaw Street as well as the ongoing repairs to the Dell Bridges.
When anyone who is not a member of the community council attends one of these meetings they do not have an automatic right to be heard, but they are allowed to listen to the discussions. And of course there are opportunities to chat to community councillors after the meeting about any local issues.
At the Edinburgh Science Festival today
Those over the age of seven can join in the free events at the City Art Centre. You need to book a pass and book individual workshops, but it is a good day out.
The team of LEGO® builders is imagining a future without waste. Learn to design things differently to change the way we use and waste things. These are real world challenges to be explored.
All the Edinburgh Science events are in the programme below:
Scottish Labour say they are election ready
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader, has revealed his new Scottish Labour front bench on Easter Monday. He has appointed some experienced hands to coordinate any general election campaign and says the party is “ready to take on the SNP and Tories and deliver the change that Scotland needs”. Mr Sarwar said:“Today I am announcing that…
Coffee morning with King Charles
The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store. There will be a…
Replacement Rodney romps home in hotly contested Corgi Derby at Musselburgh’s Easter race meeting
Rodney the replacement corgi left 13 other Pembroke Welsh Corgis in his wake as he took first place in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Corgi Derby, part of the East Lothian track’s tote Easter Saturday Race Day. Three-and-a-half year old Rodney was not expected to take part – only making the starting line up when another dog pulled…
Happy Easter at Craigies
At Craigies Farm they are busier than ever looking after the new chicks which have just hatched. They also have lambs and rabbits for the perfect Easter visit. From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures. Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of…
Team Mouat win gold – and the World Championship title – in Ottawa
Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Sammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell – won gold on Sunday night at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa. The final ended 9-3 against the host nation after scoring opened with a brilliant shot from Mouat who played a take out…
UK Emergency Alerts test – put the date in your diary now
The UK is to hold a national test of Emergency Alerts at 3pm on 23 April. This is an alert which will be sent to all 4G and 5G mobile phones and will sound and vibrate for up to 10 seconds. The system will only be used if there is an urgent message to be…
