The UK is to hold a national test of Emergency Alerts at 3pm on 23 April. This is an alert which will be sent to all 4G and 5G mobile phones and will sound and vibrate for up to 10 seconds.
The system will only be used if there is an urgent message to be sent out to a geographical area, and where there is imminent risk to life. The government envisages using it to alert people to wildfires or severe flooding.
The USA and Canada, the Netherlands and Japan use this kind of system already. There have been successful pilots in East Suffolk and Reading.
The alert on 23 April will comprise a text message on the phone’s home screen with sound and vibration.
Nobody needs to do anything about it or take any action. The phone user can swipe the message away or click ok and then continue to use their phone as normal.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said: “Put the date in your diaries – at 3pm on 23 April, we’ll be testing our new national Emergency Alerts system.
“Getting this system operational with the national test means we have another tool in our toolkit to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It could be the sound that saves your life.”
working with mobile broadcasting technology it will provide a means to get urgent messages quickly to nearly 90 percent of mobile phones in a defined area when there is a risk to life, and provide clear instructions about how best to respond.
Best practice of Emergency Alerts in other countries have shown that they work more effectively in a real emergency if people have previously received a test, so they know what an alert looks and sounds like.
The system will be used very rarely – only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people’s lives – so people may not receive an alert for months or years.
- You can find out further information on Emergency Alerts, including what they look and sound like at gov.uk/alerts
Coffee morning with King Charles
The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store. There will be a…
Replacement Rodney romps home in hotly contested Corgi Derby at Musselburgh’s Easter race meeting
Rodney the replacement corgi left 13 other Pembroke Welsh Corgis in his wake as he took first place in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Corgi Derby, part of the East Lothian track’s tote Easter Saturday Race Day. Three-and-a-half year old Rodney was not expected to take part – only making the starting line up when another dog pulled…
Happy Easter at Craigies
At Craigies Farm they are busier than ever looking after the new chicks which have just hatched. They also have lambs and rabbits for the perfect Easter visit. From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures. Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of…
Team Mouat win gold – and the World Championship title – in Ottawa
Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Sammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell – won gold on Sunday night at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa. The final ended 9-3 against the host nation after scoring opened with a brilliant shot from Mouat who played a take out…
Five things you need to know today
Sir John steps down The Director-General of National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, has announced he will step down from his role in February 2024. Sir John joined the National Galleries of Scotland as Director-General in 2006 and has led the organisation through a period of significant change, combining an ambition for artistic excellence…
New government campaign to promote applying for disability benefits
The Scottish Government is beginning a new campaign to urge disabled people to find out if they are eligible for government disability benefits. The intention is to get more people to take up benefits which they are entitled to. The campaign is to raise awareness of support that can help with the extra costs that…
