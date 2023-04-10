Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Sammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell – won gold on Sunday night at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa.

The final ended 9-3 against the host nation after scoring opened with a brilliant shot from Mouat who played a take out shot to lie 2 in the second end. It took the Canadians until the fourth end to put any score on the board, but at that point the Scots were leading 4-1.

Another shot by Mouat to hit and stay in the eighth end allowed Scotland to score three points and at 9-3 the Canadians conceded.

Scotland skip Mouat said: “That was unreal! I didn’t expect the final to go that way, but I’m just so proud of everyone who’s been part of our team, I’m over the moon.

Speaking about his early lead, he said, “It made me more nervous than anything. We had to defend that lead, and it made things a bit more anxious for me, but I managed to keep my cool, I think.

“It was amazing. We shot the lights out. We knew we need an A+ game to win a world final and that’s what we said this morning.”

Canada’s skip Brad Gushue said: “I changed the momentum by going up a steal of two, and when you’re down by 4-0 to a team of Bruce’s calibre, your odds are not good. They played an incredible game. Even if we’d played our best, it might not have been good enough, the way they played.”

The medal teams were:

(Gold) Scotland; Bruce Mouat (skip), Grant Hardie (third), Bobby Lammie (second), Hammy McMiIlan (lead, Kyle Waddell (alternate), Michael Goodfellow (coach)

(Silver) Canada: Brad Gushue (skip), Mark Nichols (third), E.J. Harnden (second), Geoff Walker (lead), Ryan Harnden (alternate), Caleb Flaxey (coach)

(Bronze) Switzerland: Benoit Schwarz (fourth), Yannick Schwaller (third and skip), Sven Michel (second); Pablo Lachat (lead), Haarvard Van Petersson (coach)

