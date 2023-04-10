At Craigies Farm they are busier than ever looking after the new chicks which have just hatched.
They also have lambs and rabbits for the perfect Easter visit.
From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures.
Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of laughs) train ride around the Farm, as well as great farm-fresh food and spring specials.
In addition to a fun play session at the on-site farm adventure park Little Farmers, families can have a ‘meet & bleat’ with a whole host of cute animals including lovely lambs, adorable lop-eared rabbits, and wee Shetland Ponies.
Scottish Labour say they are election ready
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader, has revealed his new Scottish Labour front bench on Easter Monday. He has appointed some experienced hands to coordinate any general election campaign and says the party is “ready to take on the SNP and Tories and deliver the change that Scotland needs”. Mr Sarwar said:“Today I am announcing that…
Coffee morning with King Charles
The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store. There will be a…
Replacement Rodney romps home in hotly contested Corgi Derby at Musselburgh’s Easter race meeting
Rodney the replacement corgi left 13 other Pembroke Welsh Corgis in his wake as he took first place in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Corgi Derby, part of the East Lothian track’s tote Easter Saturday Race Day. Three-and-a-half year old Rodney was not expected to take part – only making the starting line up when another dog pulled…
Team Mouat win gold – and the World Championship title – in Ottawa
Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Sammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell – won gold on Sunday night at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa. The final ended 9-3 against the host nation after scoring opened with a brilliant shot from Mouat who played a take out…
Five things you need to know today
Sir John steps down The Director-General of National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, has announced he will step down from his role in February 2024. Sir John joined the National Galleries of Scotland as Director-General in 2006 and has led the organisation through a period of significant change, combining an ambition for artistic excellence…
UK Emergency Alerts test – put the date in your diary now
The UK is to hold a national test of Emergency Alerts at 3pm on 23 April. This is an alert which will be sent to all 4G and 5G mobile phones and will sound and vibrate for up to 10 seconds. The system will only be used if there is an urgent message to be…
