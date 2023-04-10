At Craigies Farm they are busier than ever looking after the new chicks which have just hatched.

They also have lambs and rabbits for the perfect Easter visit.

From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures.  

Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of laughs) train ride around the Farm, as well as great farm-fresh food and spring specials.

In addition to a fun play session at the on-site farm adventure park Little Farmers, families can have a ‘meet & bleat’ with a whole host of cute animals including lovely lambs, adorable lop-eared rabbits, and wee Shetland Ponies. 

Easter chicks at Craigies Farm Edinburgh.Children are not allowed to play with them this year because of the spread of Avian Flu. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography
