Scotland’s National Centre for Dance, Dance Base, celebrated this year’s International Dance Day on Saturday and used it as a way to remind everyone that the summer term will be starting on 1 May.
Everyone can now choose from more than 50 dance classes for people of all ages and all levels of dance experience which make up Dance Base’s summer term.
The term will run until 24 June and features favourites such as burlesque, Bollywood, aerial, tap and ballroom and also Irish dance, musical madness and pilates, available as a 8-week course or drop-in classes.
There was a short performance in front of Dance Base’s main entrance in Grassmarket on International Dance Day, featuring the teacher and dancers from the West African class as well as live music performed on traditional African drums.
All photos Chris Scott.
