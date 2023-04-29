The route today for the cyclists taking part in Critical Mass Edinburgh took everyone from Middle Meadow Walk – always the meeting point – across The Meadows, Buccleuch Street to Forrest Road, The Mound, Dundas Street to Stockbridge, back up to Queensferry Road, Charlotte Square then Lothian Road and ending up as usual at Bristo Square.
A couple of hundred people took part in the peaceful ride to highlight the need for safer infrastructure on our roads.
The next ride takes place on 27 May at 2pm from the Meadows.
Council to build accessible low carbon homes in Liberton
The City of Edinburgh Council has acquired Liberton Hospital and the grounds from NHS Lothian for £14.8 million and plans to build low carbon housing there. These plans have been under consideration since March 2021 and this will be a development of 400 homes, many of which will be accessible and affordable for social or…
Calls to stop dumping sewage in the Water of Leith
by Cllr Jack Caldwell the Liberal Democrat councillor who represents the Leith Walk Ward. The Liberal Democrat Group has lodged a motion at this week’s full council meeting asking that action is taken to monitor the discharge of sewage into the Water of Leith and other waterways in and Around Edinburgh. Cllr Jack Caldwell PHOTO…
Hockey – Grange meet arch rivals Western in play-off final
Grange, the newly-crowned men’s Premiership champions, strolled into the final of the hockey play-offs with an 8-2 demolition of Clydesdale as they home in on a glory double. The Edinburgh side went behind early but recovered to move 2-1 ahead before the Glasgow outfit hit back to level after seven minutes of the second session.…
Government is “wasting money on independence” needed for heritage and the arts
Lothians MSP Foysol Choudhury has accused the government of wasting money on independence which would be better spent on heritage, culture and the arts in Scotland. https://youtu.be/1EPstv121II Speaking after Portfolio Questions on Constitution, External Affairs and Culture at The Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Choudhury said:“As Scottish Labour Party spokesperson for Culture, Europe and International…
May – important dates in the history of Edinburgh
What happened in May in years gone by? Here we have the dates to note this month. This list of important dates in history is compiled by Jerry Ozaniec, Membership Secretary of the Old Edinburgh Club, membership@oldedinburghclub.org.uk DayEvent1st:In 1589, the King (James VI) and Queen (Anne of Denmark) landed at Leith. And in 1612, the…
Hockey – Watsonians close in on double triumph, but students are determined to spoil the party
In-form Watsonians, the newly-crowned women’s Premiership winners, cruised into the play-off final with a 4-0 victory over Clydesdale Western at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. There they will meet Capital rivals Edinburgh University who beat Western Wildcats 5-2 in their play-off semi-final thanks to a treble from medical student Jika Nyirenda, two of them from penalty…
