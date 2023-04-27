At the Counter at Native Edinburgh there is food all day long, but now in a new move the evenings will be full of music, performances and all kinds of creative workshops such as Flower Art therapy and Wild Life Drawing.

The menu changes during the day from the breakfast menu served from 7am until noon, followed by lunch from noon until 4pm and then the evening menu offering up night nibbles such as East Coast cured saucisson sec pickles on toasted bread. Alternatives include Traditional Dunlop from George Mewes with Arran flame roasted tomato chutney.

Specially curated, the wine menu includes a fine selection of White, Red, Rose and Orange wines – with a highlighted wine of the month available monthly. Signature cocktails include the likes of Monsoon, Old Fashioned, Margarita, Negroni and Elderflower Spritz.

Located above Counter is Native Edinburgh, a fully serviced aparthotel offering stylish Studio and One Bedroom apartments. All housed in the Neoclassical and Georgian architecture in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, Native Edinburgh and its ground-floor neighbourhood space Counter offer a boutique aparthotel living paired with a side of community and a slice of cultural happenings.

