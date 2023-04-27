At the Counter at Native Edinburgh there is food all day long, but now in a new move the evenings will be full of music, performances and all kinds of creative workshops such as Flower Art therapy and Wild Life Drawing.
To find out more about Counter at Native Edinburgh, to see What’s On, and to book click here.
The menu changes during the day from the breakfast menu served from 7am until noon, followed by lunch from noon until 4pm and then the evening menu offering up night nibbles such as East Coast cured saucisson sec pickles on toasted bread. Alternatives include Traditional Dunlop from George Mewes with Arran flame roasted tomato chutney.
Specially curated, the wine menu includes a fine selection of White, Red, Rose and Orange wines – with a highlighted wine of the month available monthly. Signature cocktails include the likes of Monsoon, Old Fashioned, Margarita, Negroni and Elderflower Spritz.
Located above Counter is Native Edinburgh, a fully serviced aparthotel offering stylish Studio and One Bedroom apartments. All housed in the Neoclassical and Georgian architecture in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, Native Edinburgh and its ground-floor neighbourhood space Counter offer a boutique aparthotel living paired with a side of community and a slice of cultural happenings.
Charity works towards global standard for ageing at home
Edinburgh-based housing charity puts innovation at its heart. The launch of Bield Housing and Care’s new five-year corporate strategy signals the beginning of a period of significant change and innovation for one of the country’s leading housing providers. Tech-driven solutions are a key focus in the new strategy, which has been launched to drive the…
Beltane Fire Festival – traditional tales to mark the beginning of summer
Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns to Calton Hill on Sunday 30 April. Although the current weather is not at all springlike never mind summer, the festival is intended to celebrate the beginning of summer. Beltane Fire Festival is a living, breathing re-interpretation and modernisation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual and is the largest…
Community Centre buyout is welcome news
The Corstorphine Community Centre at 5 Kirk Loan is to be transferred in a Community Asset Transfer as confirmed by councillors earlier this week. On Tuesday The City of Edinburgh Council approved the sale of Westfield House to the local charity Corstorphine Community Centre (CCC). Cllr Mandy Watt, Finance and Resources Convener for the City…
Formal talks begin about new Fringe Festival hub
Plans for a new Edinburgh Fringe ‘hub’ have taken a step forward as the council enters formal discussions with festival bosses about leasing out a city centre building. The Old Town’s South Bridge Resource Centre is set to be repurposed as a “year-round Fringe community hub” for artists using £7 million awarded by the UK Government’s…
Controversial Leith Walk development gets go ahead
A controversial student housing development has been given the green light for Edinburgh’s Leith Walk following a knife edge vote by councillors. Developers behind the plans were accused of ignoring the wishes of the local community and failing to address a huge social housing shortage, with their proposals for the vacant site predominantly student accommodation. The…
Council workers reject latest pay deal
Members of the largest union for local government workers, Unison Scotland, overwhelmingly voted to reject COSLA’s latest pay offer, with 90% of those who voted backing strike action. In the ballot of Unison members, covering a range of local government roles including cleaners, refuse workers, carers and school staff, 87% rejected the pay offer, with…